NAMSA Announces Strategic Acquisition of Select Assets of the Early Development Medical Device Testing Business of Labcorp















TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMSA, a global leader in medical device testing, clinical research, and regulatory consulting, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the Early Development medical device testing business of Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading provider of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services. This strategic move underscores NAMSA's commitment to advancing innovation and accelerating time-to-market for MedTech manufacturers worldwide.

As a result of the acquisition, NAMSA assumes the U.S. portfolio of services of Labcorp's Early Development medical device testing business, including biocompatibility testing, microbiological testing, analytical testing, and preclinical research.

This acquisition strengthens NAMSA's position as the industry's most comprehensive innovation partner for end-to-end medical device development, enabling clients to access expanded expertise and streamlined solutions across the product lifecycle.

Brian Smith, CEO of NAMSA notes: "This acquisition is a perfect fit for NAMSA - we serve 3,000+ MedTech companies globally in these specific areas of testing and preclinical research. I am confident we will be able to provide Labcorp's medical device clients with a smooth transition combined with the same high level of expertise and customer service current NAMSA clients have come to expect from us."

NAMSA provides medical device testing, preclinical and clinical services, combined with comprehensive regulatory consulting to MedTech companies worldwide. The company has locations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Future testing and preclinical projects for Labcorp's Early Development medical device clients will be performed at existing NAMSA facilities in Ohio, Minnesota, Georgia and California.

"The sale of our Early Development medical device testing business to NAMSA allows Labcorp to focus on core areas of preclinical drug development and chemical testing," said Brian Caveney, M.D., EVP and President, Early Development Research Laboratories, Labcorp. "We are pleased NAMSA will continue providing leading expertise to clients in this space and are committed to a seamless transition."

NAMSA is an ARCHIMED company; acquired by the healthcare-focused global private equity firm in 2020. This acquisition is NAMSA's 10th acquisition since becoming an ARCHIMED company.

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is a leading global MedTech testing, clinical and regulatory consulting firm. With a deep pool of testing, clinical and regulatory experts, and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development. From preclinical and clinical research to medical device testing and regulatory compliance, NAMSA is the industry's trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes.



With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Animal & Environmental Health, Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT, Life Science Tools & Biologic Services, MedTech, and Pharma Services. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €9 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. Learn more at archimed.group

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the sale of Labcorp's Early Development medical device testing business to NAMSA and the potential benefits of the transaction. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

