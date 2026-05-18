Nabsys Announces New OhmX Platform Installations Under Hitachi High-Tech America’s RAMP UP Program with Leading Cytogeneticist to Advance Applications in Hematologic Malignancies

Nabsys and Hitachi-High Tech America, Inc. prioritize research in hematological malignancies through the OhmX™ R apid A pplication to M arket P enetration U ser P artnership (RAMP UP) program

Brynn Levy, M.Sc.(Med)., Ph.D., FACMG, of Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons joins the RAMP UP program to advance research in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes using electronic genome mapping

Electronic genome mapping is a next generation genome mapping technology enabling advanced, single-molecule structural variant detection from ultra-long DNA molecules

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys), a developer of electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology, today announced that renowned cytogeneticist Brynn Levy, M.Sc.(Med)., Ph.D., FACMG, a Professor in the Department of Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, has joined the Nabsys and Hitachi High-Tech America (HTA) RAMP UP program to advance applications of EGM in hematologic malignancies, beginning with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The RAMP UP program places the Nabsys OhmX Platform in leading research laboratories to support translational studies and generate data for the acceleration of new EGM applications. Through the RAMP UP program, multiple OhmX Platforms have been installed in Dr. Levy's laboratory in support of a sponsored research agreement aimed at addressing a recognized gap in leukemia research and cytogenetic workflows.

Current approaches using cytogenetics either interrogate a limited number of loci (FISH) or provide subjective structural analysis at low resolution (karyotyping), while genome-wide technologies can be complex and difficult to apply to focused studies of known disease-associated regions. This collaboration aims to bridge that gap by enabling high-resolution structural interrogation of known leukemia driver loci within established cytogenetic workflows.

The OhmX Platform analyzes ultra-long DNA molecules using electronic detection through a nanochannel-based architecture, supporting detailed characterization of structural variants and integration with broader copy number context. In AML and MDS, where disease biology is strongly influenced by structural variation and chromosomal abnormalities, this approach enables more complete characterization of genomic changes at clinically relevant loci. Furthermore, the OhmX Platform is a cost effective, compact instrument allowing for a less labor-intensive workflow for researchers. This improved understanding, coupled with the reduced cost and complexity of the OhmX Platform, has the potential to improve the accessibility of SV plus CNV analysis empowering more researchers with a technology capable of unlocking more genome-wide structural information.

The initial focus of the collaboration is targeted structural variant analysis of well-characterized regions in AML and MDS, supporting cohort-based and translational research studies with the opportunity to expand into broader heme applications over time.

"EGM has the potential to provide deeper insight into structural variation in hematologic malignancies," said Barrett Bready, M.D., Founder and CEO of Nabsys. "By working with leading cytogenetics laboratories, we are focused on demonstrating how this technology can be applied to specific research questions in AML and broader myeloid disorders. I look forward to Dr. Levy's work with the OhmX Platform and believe that his expertise and firsthand experience as a leading cytogeneticist will be essential as we explore the impact EGM can have in cancer research."

"I'm pleased to participate in the RAMP UP program with Nabsys and HTA and look forward to integrating the OhmX Platform into my research practice," said Dr. Levy. "Structural variation plays a central role in diseases like AML and MDS, and accessible, next-generation tools that can provide high-resolution insights into relevant genomic regions may enable new types of translational research studies."

"There is an ongoing need across hematological malignancies like AML and MDS to develop highly targeted therapies that fit the disease manifestation, a gap that we are hoping to help fill through insights from Dr. Levy's research using EGM," said Brian Buckingham, President and Chief Executive Officer at HTA. "At HTA, we are dedicated to advancing genomics research and, through this collaboration, we look forward to seeing how EGM can support AML research using the OhmX Platform's advanced, superior resolution and long read capabilities."

The Nabsys team will be at the American Cytogenetics Conference (ACC) in San Diego, CA, May 17–20, where the company will present on the OhmX Platform and ongoing research applications. The company is presenting on the OhmX Platform on Monday, May 18th from 12:30-1 pm PT and giving a platform presentation on CRISPR-Assisted Electronic Genome Mapping for Robertsonian Translocations on Wednesday, May 20th from 9:15-9:30 am PT. Additionally, Nabsys is showcasing two accepted posters and hosting a booth throughout the event. More information can be found here.

Nabsys's OhmX Platform is a research-use only EGM technology that is commercially available for labs worldwide.

About Brynn Levy, Ph.D., FACMG

Brynn Levy, M.Sc.(Med)., Ph.D., FACMG, is a Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is also the Medical Director of the Clinical Cytogenetics Laboratory of New York-Presbyterian and a Co-Director of the Laboratory of Personalized Genomic Medicine in the Department of Pathology & Cell Biology at Columbia University. He is an early adopter of new technologies for both clinical and research purposes and actively works with groups like the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG), College of American Pathologists (CAP), Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC), and the International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis (ISPD) to establish national and international standards and guidelines for integration of new technologies for clinical use. Dr. Levy recently served as the Genetics and Genomics Section Editor for the journal Prenatal Diagnosis and currently serves on multiple ACMG, CAP, and ClinGen committees. He is the current President of the ACMG Foundation and a past President and one of the founding Board members of the CGC. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the ISPD. He has over 200 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and presentations and is actively involved in shaping the direction and professional activities of the field of clinical genetics and laboratory diagnostics.

About Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group companies. HTA sells and services semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments, and bio-related products, as well as industrial equipment, electronic devices, and electronic and industrial materials. HTA is dedicated to successful and profitable collaboration with leading companies worldwide, with a direction towards providing customers with superior quality products and services at fair and competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/us/en.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

Nabsys is advancing genomics with a clear focus on accessibility and innovation through its proprietary electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach expands what's possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research, while providing comprehensive structural variation analysis to laboratories of all sizes. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

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SOURCE Nabsys