SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Myriad Genetics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

February 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

Management will participate in three upcoming investor healthcare conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine, will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The company’s quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the market closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a financial overview and business update of the company’s performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Myriad’s Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences
Management plans to participate in the following investor healthcare conferences:

  • The TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference – fireside chat at 9:50 am ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
  • The Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – formal presentation at 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
  • The Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – fireside chat at 2:20 pm ET on Monday, March 10, 2025.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
IR@myriad.com

Media Contact
Kate Schraml
(224) 875-4493
PR@myriad.com

Utah Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac