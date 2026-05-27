Myriad Genetics Highlights Data Showing Broad Clinical Utility of Precise MRD Assay at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Six ASCO abstracts and an industry expert theater session underscore Myriad’s leadership in the cancer care continuum

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announces it will share data demonstrating the utility of Myriad’s Precise MRD™ (molecular residual disease) test across diverse cancer types.

Myriad will share evidence across six poster presentations showcasing the prognostic power of its ultrasensitive MRD assay. Several of the presentations report interim outcomes from the groundbreaking MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study, led by Dr. Takayuki Yoshino, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Japan. “MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 has demonstrated exceptional performance of Precise MRD across more than a dozen indications,” said Dr. Yoshino. “In our presentation, ’Prognostic Impact of MRD Positivity at Ultra-sensitive ctDNA Levels Using a WGS-based Personalized Assay: A Pan-Cancer Analysis from MONSTAR-SCREEN-3,’ we report 97% baseline detection, with 16% of samples detected in the ultrasensitive range. Importantly, patients who were ctDNA-positive at one month post-surgery had significantly worse disease-free survival compared to those who were ctDNA-negative, suggesting that post-surgical ctDNA positivity, including at ultrasensitive levels, is strongly prognostic for recurrence risk.”

Other presentations focused on ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, and sarcoma also demonstrate the emerging clinical utility of ctDNA as a biomarker of recurrence and therapy response. “Our findings highlight the clear advantage of a whole-genome, personalized MRD approach in capturing clinically meaningful signals at the lowest ctDNA levels,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. “Detecting ctDNA at very low levels consistently across multiple tumor types demonstrates that sensitivity truly matters. Precise MRD may enable a new standard in which ultra-sensitive detection translates directly into earlier, more confident clinical decision-making.”

Attendees can meet Dr. Muzzey at the Industry Expert Theater #1 on Sun., May 31 from 9:30 to 10:30 am CDT for an introduction to the Precise MRD Test. The session will cover assay technical details and the clinical evidence across multiple solid tumors, including breast and colorectal cancers, and explore the role of highly sensitive MRD detection in oncology.

Myriad Presentations

Poster 64, abstract 4081: Whole-Genome Sequencing-Based Ultra-sensitive ctDNA Molecular Residual Disease Assessment in Resectable Gastric Cancer: Results from MONSTAR-SCREEN-3

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Sat., May 30, 9:00 am–12:00 pm CDT

Poster 181, abstract 3044: Prognostic Impact of Positivity at Ultra-sensitive ctDNA Levels Using a WGS-based Personalized Assay: A Pan-Cancer Analysis from MONSTAR-SCREEN-3

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics

Sat., May 30, 1:30-4:30 pm CDT

Poster 523, abstract 6066: Clinical Validation of Ultra-Sensitive WGS-based MRD Detection in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Results from MONSTAR-SCREEN-3

Poster Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Sat., May 30, 1:30–4:30 pm CDT

Poster 270, abstract 5604: The Use of Circulating Tumor DNA to Stratify the Risk of Recurrence After Surgical Debulking in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Mon., June 1, 9:00 am–12:00 pm CDT

Poster 334, abstract 11544: Ultra-Sensitive Whole-Genome Sequencing-Based Molecular Residual Disease Detection in Resectable Sarcoma in MONSTAR-SCREEN-3

Poster Session: Sarcoma

Mon., June 1, 1:30 - 4:30 pm CDT

Poster 501, abstract 10540: Association between physical activity and molecular residual disease clearance in postoperative cancer patients: The SCRUM-MONSTAR LIFELOG study

Poster Session: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Genetics

Mon., June 1, 2026, 1:30pm - 4:30pm CDT

Conference Highlights

Myriad will welcome attendees to its booth (#25081) during exhibition hours. Myriad tests to be highlighted at the booth include:

The booth will also feature Myriad’s Biopharma services which are utilized for working in conjunction with Biopharma partners to advance drug development programs from biomarker discovery through CTA, CDx development, worldwide regulatory approval and global commercialization, including:

MyChoice ® CDx 1 By determining comprehensive HRD status, the MyChoice CDx Test helps expand access to targeted therapy in both early and late-line settings.

By determining comprehensive HRD status, the MyChoice CDx Test helps expand access to targeted therapy in both early and late-line settings. MSK-ACCESS ® is a comprehensive liquid biopsy test developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The test offers noninvasive cancer genomic profiling and disease monitoring using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) obtained from blood and other body fluids. The test is currently available for use in conjunction with Myriad’s Pharma partnerships for CTA development and CDx utilizing Myriad’s partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS

is a comprehensive liquid biopsy test developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The test offers noninvasive cancer genomic profiling and disease monitoring using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) obtained from blood and other body fluids. The test is currently available for use in conjunction with Myriad’s Pharma partnerships for CTA development and CDx utilizing MSK-IMPACT® is a solid tumor test for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) which delivers high-resolution profiling of complex biomarkers from DNA and RNA in a single, end-to-end workflow. The test is currently available for use in conjunction with Pharma partnerships for CTA development and CDx utilizing Myriad’s partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS.





Stop by Myriad booth #25081 to learn more or request a dedicated meeting at the show.

About the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 Study

The MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 is a prospective multicenter study targeting more than 1,100 patients with solid tumors undergoing curative-intent treatment. Personalized panels were constructed using Precise MRD, incorporating up to 1,000 tumor-specific alterations identified through WGS of matched tumor tissue. Serial plasma samples were collected at baseline, post-neoadjuvant treatment (NAT) (when applicable), 1-month (1M) post-surgery, every 3 months in year 1, and every 6 months thereafter up to 2 years. Assay performance was evaluated across multiple cancer types for ctDNA detection and recurrence monitoring.

About Precise MRD

The Precise MRD test provides molecular insights across the cancer care continuum. After diagnosis, the test can help clinicians determine if adjuvant treatment is needed, or if cancer has recurred. Should cancer metastasize in a patient, Precise MRD can provide molecular insights showing whether treatment is working or if a patient’s ctDNA is increasing. For baseline tests, a personalized panel is developed based on a whole-genome sequencing profile of tumor tissue, and then the panel is used to measure the ctDNA level from an initial blood draw. For ongoing monitoring, the panel measures ctDNA levels from samples collected with a frequency based on where patients are in the treatment process. Clinicians will receive an easy-to-read report that shows whether ctDNA was detected or not. If ctDNA is detected, the concentration of ctDNA is reported, which allows clinicians to see historical results of the patient’s ctDNA concentration over time. Learn more at myriad.com/oncology/precise-mrd-test/.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the Company will share data demonstrating the utility of its Precise MRD test across diverse cancer types and that Precise MRD may enable a new standard in which ultra-sensitive detection translates directly into earlier, more confident clinical decision-making. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Kate Schraml

(224) 875-4493

PR@myriad.com

References:

1. Tew WP, Lacchetti C, Birrer MJ, et al. PARP inhibitors in the management of ovarian cancer: ASCO guideline. J Clin Oncol. 2020; 38(30):3468-3493.