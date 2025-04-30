Myomo Launches the MyoPro® 2x

A Major Step Forward in Donning, Fit, and Function - Enhancing User Independence

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO), a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for individuals with upper-limb paralysis and neuromuscular conditions, today announced the launch of the MyoPro 2x, the latest evolution in its flagship MyoPro product line.

Designed to enhance the user experience, the MyoPro 2x introduces a reimagined approach to donning, empowering users with a more intuitive, efficient, and consistent process to independently put on their device, while improving fit and function, which is expected to lead to enhanced clinical outcomes.

“Our goals for these enhancements were primarily clinical. The product development process was driven by inputs from users and clinicians, along with Myomo’s own product performance data. This patient and clinician focus was generated from the knowledge gained from over 3000 patients who have received a MyoPro,” said Malcolm Bock, Myomo’s V.P. Engineering and Product Strategy. “The MyoPro 2x is our best product yet, and we are excited for the significant patient impact of this launch.”

Highlights of the MyoPro 2x include streamlined and more intuitive donning for a consistent fit for the patient, integrating common customizations into the standard design in order to decrease the time for clinicians to fit the MyoPro 2x to their individual patients, and updated training documentation and instruction guides for treating practitioners and users.

Supporting today’s launch, Myomo recently rolled out their full certification process for Orthotic & Prosthetic providers to become MyoPro Centers of Excellence to focus on the MyoPro 2x. This process empowers practices to build their own patient pipelines and, once fully certified, to treat patients with the technology and dispense the MyoPro 2x independently.

“The MyoPro 2x is about more than innovation—it’s about putting independence back into the hands of users,” said Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO of Myomo. “This launch is the result of our commitment to listen to clinicians and users alike and to deliver meaningful improvements that make a real difference in daily life. The MyoPro 2x furthers our leadership in this new and growing space.”

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a medical robotics company that develops and markets advanced myoelectric orthoses to restore function in individuals with neuromuscular disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo's proprietary MyoPro® product line is the only commercial device in the U.S. that, by sensing a patient’s EMG signals through non-invasive sensors, can enable individuals to perform daily activities such as eating, lifting objects, and more. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Myomo is dedicated to transforming lives through mobility.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to Myomo’s expectations concerning the MyoPro 2x, including expectations for enhanced clinical outcomes and impact on patients. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Myomo undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by Myomo, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

