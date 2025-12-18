MUVON Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christine Günther as Chief Technology Officer

Zurich, Switzerland, December 18, 2025 – MUVON Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a novel platform for the regeneration of skeletal muscle tissue, announces the appointment of cell therapy pioneer Christine Günther, MD, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective December 1, 2025. Dr. Günther brings more than 30 years of experience translating regenerative medicine innovations from development to clinical application.

Dr. Günther combines a rare blend of medical innovation and technology leadership and a proven track record as a biotech entrepreneur, scaling sustainable cell therapy businesses from startup to exit. Her expertise spans iPSC (stem cell) technology, cell and gene therapy development, CMC, GMP manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and clinical translation—capabilities that will be instrumental in advancing MUVON’s personalized tissue engineered treatment for muscle regeneration.

“We warmly welcome Christine to our team. Her broad-based experience, energy, and leadership of MUVON’s technology development strategy will help propel us through the next stage of our journey,” said Dr. Deana Mohr, Chief Executive Officer of MUVON Therapeutics. “Her demonstrated ability to translate regenerative medicine from bench to bedside, combined with her deep expertise in clinical development and manufacturing, makes her the ideal leader to advance our technology platform to patients in need.”

“I'm excited to become a member of the MUVON organization at this pivotal moment, when the company just announced groundbreaking Phase 2 results with its first-in-class muscle precursor cell-based therapy in restoring bladder health,” said Dr. Christine Günther, newly appointed CTO of MUVON Therapeutics. “The company's innovative approach to regenerative medicine has tremendous potential to address serious unmet medical needs. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate development and bring transformative treatments to patients.”

Dr. Günther has built an exceptional track record over 30+ years in cell therapy, including over 12 years as CEO and Medical Director of Munich-based biotech apceth (now Minaris Regenerative Medicine), which she grew into one of Europe's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy before its acquisition by Hitachi Chemical in 2019. Previously, she served as Medical Director at the Bavarian Stem Cell and Cord Blood Bank, where she led GMP-compliant stem cell programs and helped establish a major public cord blood bank. From 2021 to 2025, she served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Evotec, advancing key initiatives to develop the company’s cell therapy strategy with a particular focus on the iPSC-based platform. She subsequently became Managing Director of the GMP Cell Factory in Italy, leading its transition to clinical-stage readiness.

By training, Dr. Günther is an M.D., board-certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology/Oncology, and has served as a Qualified Person for cell and gene therapy (including pharmacovigilance) since 2002, as well as a Manager for Regulatory Affairs. Since 2022, she acted as a member of the Advisory Board of MUVON.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Deana Mohr, CEO

info@muvon-therapeutics.ch

About the SUISSE-MPC2 Phase 2 Study

SUISSE-MPC2 (NCT05534269) is a single-center, randomized, blinded Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MUVON’s investigational, tissue-engineered autologous muscle precursor cell (MPC)-based therapy (MPCCOL) in women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI) who had failed prior conservative treatments. Thirty patients received one of two dose levels of MPCCOL, prepared from a small calf-muscle biopsy and injected via a proprietary ultrasound-guided device into the external urethral sphincter to regenerate muscle and restore function. The study’s primary endpoint was the change from baseline to 6 months in stress incontinence episode frequency (IEF), with 24-hour pad weight as the key secondary endpoint, and treatment response defined as a ≥50% reduction in either measure. SUISSE-MPC2 met both endpoints with high statistical significance (p<0.0001), demonstrated an 87% responder rate and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is the involuntary loss of urine during effort, physical exertion or increased abdominal pressure and is highly prevalent, affecting over 150 million women worldwide.

About MUVON Therapeutics AG

MUVON Therapeutics is dedicated to the discovery and development of personalized regenerative treatments with the goal of establishing them as an affordable standard of care, with an initial focus on the treatment of stress urinary incontinence in women. Our mission is to help the millions of patients suffering from serious debilitating diseases regain control of their lives by offering them minimally invasive treatment for regeneration of skeletal muscle tissue. Founded in 2020 as a clinical-stage life science spin-off from the University of Zurich, MUVON Therapeutics was accelerated by the Wyss Zurich Translational Center from 2021-2025. For more information about MUVON Therapeutics, please visit: www.muvon-therapeutics.ch

Attachment