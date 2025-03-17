Murata Announces Production of “CELLNETTA” – the World’s First Metal Cell Fractionation Filter

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) announced today that has successfully commercialized and mass produced “CELLNETTA,” the world’s first*1 metal cell fractionation filter designed for the rapid and precise selection and recovery of target cells from cell suspensions*2 used in regenerative medicine and cell pharmaceutical research and development. Target applications include fractionation (selection and recovery), concentration, and filtration in research and development for regenerative medicine technologies or cellular pharmaceuticals, as well as biotechnology across agriculture, forestry, food, and energy industries. The product will be showcased at the 24th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine happening March 20-22, 2025 at Pacifico Yokohama North.









*1 According to our research (as of March 16, 2025)

In recent years, regenerative medicine and cell therapy have gained worldwide recognition for their potential to treat previously incurable diseases by restoring lost cells or bodily functions. However, these advancements face significant challenges, including the substantial costs and time required for research and development. To accelerate the delivery of effective medical technologies and pharmaceuticals to clinical settings, innovative methods that can streamline the R&D process are urgently needed.

In developing this product, the Company focused on the process of selecting and recovering target cells from cell suspensions – a critical step in research related to regenerative medicine and cell therapy. The CELLNETTA solution features microscale pores arranged in a mesh structure on a thin metallic film, created using advanced thin-film microfabrication technology honed over years of electronic component manufacturing. By precisely controlling the pore sizes on the thin metal film, which minimizes cell adhesion, this filter enables efficient selection and recovery of target cells without leaving residues.

Historically, selecting and recovering target cells required skilled personnel and equipment, such as centrifuges*3, or the use of membrane filters made from fibers or resins. CELLNETTA simplifies this process by eliminating the need for specialized skills and bulky devices, enabling quicker selection and recovery of target cells compared to fiber- or resin-based filters. This innovative method not only streamlines tasks that were once considered challenging with conventional techniques but also offers high-precision fractionation. Key features include:

Rapid Separation of Target Cells

The filter’s large open area enables efficient separation of target cells from liquid media without the need for pumps; simply pouring the cell suspension is sufficient.

Case Study 1: Time taken to pass 50 ml of Phosphate-Buffered Saline (PBS) through a membrane filter with a pore size of 5 µm compared to CELLNETTA.

Membrane Filter: Approx. 5 minutes

CELLNETTA: Approx. 20 seconds

Note: Since the membrane filter relies on applied pressure for fluid passage, it is not feasible to measure the flow times under identical conditions.

Case Study 2: Time required to process a 10 ml cell suspension of HL-60 cells at a concentration of 1×105 cells/ml using a centrifuge versus CELLNETTA.

Centrifuge: Approx. 5 to 15 minutes

CELLNETTA: Approx. 50 seconds

High Precision in Cell Fractionation

Featuring uniform micrometer-scale pores, the filter allows for precise fractionation tailored to target cell sizes by selecting the appropriate mesh size.



Considerations for Biocompatibility and Hygiene

The filter is made from biocompatible metal materials designed to minimize any impact on processed cells. Each product is individually packaged and sterilized using gamma-ray irradiation.



Wide Range of Product Options

The filter is offered in six mesh sizes (5µm, 10µm, 15µm, 20µm, 100µm, 200µm), making it adaptable for a wide range of target cells and suitable for various applications.

Murata is dedicated to fostering innovation across various sectors, including healthcare, while providing solutions that address pressing social challenges. For more details, please visit here. For inquiries regarding CELLNETTA, click here.

*CELLNETTA is not intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease or any other medical condition. CELLNETTA is not designed, manufactured, or marketed as a medical device as defined by applicable laws and regulations.

*2 A cell suspension refers to a fluid that has cells or microorganisms suspended (floating or dispersed) in a liquid medium during culture. In research and technology development related to regenerative medicine, biotechnology, and cell biology, cell suspensions are managed throughout various processes such as tissue collection, cell purification, culture, passaging/splitting, administration, pre-surgical preparation, concentration, and quality inspection while selecting and recovering target cells.

*3 Centrifugation: A method that utilizes differences in density to separate and recover target cells through centrifugal force.

