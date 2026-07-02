SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Multitude Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Phase I Results from Ongoing First-in-Human Study Evaluating its CDH17-directed Antibody-Drug-Conjugate, AMT-676, in patients with advanced CRC at the 2026 ESMO GI Cancer Congress

July 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

• AMT-676 is a potential first-in-class CDH17-directed ADC with a proprietary exatecan-based linker-payload design
• AMT-676 demonstrated a favorable safety profile, similar to other TOP1-inhibitor based ADCs with reduced hematological toxicities
• Promising antitumor activity was observed in heavily pretreated CRC patients

Shanghai, China, July 2nd, 2026 – Multitude Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of ADC drugs, today announced interim results from its ongoing Phase I open-label, multicenter dose escalation and expansion study evaluating AMT-676, a CDH17-directed antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) and other GI cancers. The data are being presented on July 2nd at the 2026 ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress (ESMO GI) Annual Meeting being held in Munich, Germany.

The Phase I clinical trial is ongoing in Australia, the United States, and China. This first-in-human study will evaluate the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) / the Recommended Phase II Dose (RP2D), safety, tolerability, anti-tumor activity, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity of AMT-676, in patients with advanced solid GI tumors. The study design consists of both dose escalation and backfilling/dose expansion portions.

As of May 22nd, 2026, 246 patients have been treated with AMT-676 without CDH17 preselection across AUS (63.0%), CN (27.6%) and US (9.3%). Patients received AMT-676 once every three weeks (Q3W) at doses ranging from 1.6 to 12 mg/kg. Primary tumor type is CRC. In heavily pretreated CRC patients, with a median of 3 prior treatment lines (range: 1-9), promising efficacy was observed. Across efficacy-evaluable CRC patients treated at doses of 7.2–12 mg/kg, the overall response rate (ORR) was 20% (20/100), including 17 confirmed responses and 3 unconfirmed responses in patients who remain on treatment, while the disease control rate (DCR) was 91%. At the 8 mg/kg dose, the ORR was 26% (12/47), with 25 patients remaining on treatment. Notably, patients with RAS wild-type tumors achieved higher ORRs (36% at 7.2 mg/kg and 38% at 8 mg/kg) than those with RAS-mutant tumors.

AMT-676 showed a favorable safety profile consistent with other topoisomerase-1 (TOP1) inhibitor–based ADCs, with gastrointestinal and hematologic toxicities as the most common treatment-related adverse events, mostly at grade 1 and 2 and clinically manageable. Hematological toxicities were generally mild, reflecting the benefit of the lower DAR (4) design. MTD was not reached after escalating to 12 mg/kg. The low Gr3+ TRAE rates further support dose selection/optimization and future combination strategies including chemotherapies.

“We are very encouraged by the durable antitumor activity and disease control rate observed in the early clinical results of AMT-676, particularly in unselected, late-line metastatic CRC patients, where the unmet medical need remains high,” said Dr. Xun Meng, CEO of Multitude Therapeutics. “These initial data highlight the potential of AMT-676 to offer meaningful outcome improvement to patients who have exhausted standard-of-care options. We look forward to further clinical confirmation of these results and to fully exploring the potential of this novel ADC for greater patient benefit.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Phase I study of AMT-676, an anti-CDH17 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with advanced CRC and other GI tumors

Date and Time: July 2nd – 15:30

Poster Number: 112P

About AMT-676

AMT-676, a CDH17 ADC, is composed of a proprietary antibody with high CDH17 binding affinity, a protease-cleavable linker, and an exatecan payload (a potent and clinically validated topoisomerase-1 inhibitor). The linker is designed to complement the exatecan payload, enabling a stable and homogenous ADC. The payload is a weak substrate for BCRP/P-gp, which are drug efflux pumps that drive chemoresistance to many therapies. In preclinical data, this linker-payload has been shown to have an increased “bystander effect” compared to the equivalent of competitor ADCs*. AMT-676 has a drug-to-antibody ratio of 4. AMT-676 is being evaluated in a Phase I study in patients with CRC and other advanced solid tumors. Additional information on the Phase I (NCT06400485) trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

* Weng et al., (2023) Cancer Discovery 13:95073

About Multitude Therapeutics

Multitude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on the development of ADC drugs. Multitude Therapeutics utilizes two technology platforms: MabArray™— an antibody platform for discovering novel cell surface tumor antigens to identify first-in-class targets, and T1000- exatecan — a new linker-payload technology for developing ADCs, which allows ADCs prepared with this platform to achieve a better balance of the bystander effect, efficacy, and safety. The combination of MabArray™ and T1000-exatecan generates significant synergistic effects, enabling Multitude Therapeutics to build an ADC "atlas" that is expected to treat malignant tumors with high unmet medical needs and achieve higher and more durable responses.

Based on the above technology platforms, Multitude Therapeutics currently has several ADCs in development, including three potential first-in-class target ADCs. Moreover, several ADCs, including all-new target ADCs, have entered the clinical stage, where they have demonstrated promising safety and efficacy and provided preliminary validation of the company's platform technology. For further information, please visit en.multitudetherapeutics.com

Contact:

Multitude company email

info@multitudetherapeutics.com

 

China Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Phase 1
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Upward arrow on the background of the flag of China. Paper plane. Economic recovery. Copy space. Business. Background.
China
Deerfield bets up to $1.6B to snag autoimmune asset in China for Boulevard
June 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
People raise their hands. Leadership fights. The concept of fighting for rights. Revolution or protest. vector
Pancreatic cancer
Revolution’s second RAS blocker doubles chemo response rate in pancreatic cancer
June 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept art for large layoffs showing a line of blocks a cliff
Layoffs
ADC Therapeutics lays off staff after 27 patient deaths mar Zynlonta readout
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Business people shaking hand in China.
Deals
Lilly deepens relationship with China’s Abbisko for $1.9B biobucks
June 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac