Multitude Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Phase I Results from Ongoing First-in-Human Study Evaluating its CDH17-directed Antibody-Drug-Conjugate, AMT-676, in patients with advanced CRC at the 2026 ESMO GI Cancer Congress

Shanghai, China, July 2nd, 2026 – Multitude Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of ADC drugs, today announced interim results from its ongoing Phase I open-label, multicenter dose escalation and expansion study evaluating AMT-676, a CDH17-directed antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) and other GI cancers. The data are being presented on July 2nd at the 2026 ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress (ESMO GI) Annual Meeting being held in Munich, Germany.

The Phase I clinical trial is ongoing in Australia, the United States, and China. This first-in-human study will evaluate the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) / the Recommended Phase II Dose (RP2D), safety, tolerability, anti-tumor activity, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity of AMT-676, in patients with advanced solid GI tumors. The study design consists of both dose escalation and backfilling/dose expansion portions.

As of May 22nd, 2026, 246 patients have been treated with AMT-676 without CDH17 preselection across AUS (63.0%), CN (27.6%) and US (9.3%). Patients received AMT-676 once every three weeks (Q3W) at doses ranging from 1.6 to 12 mg/kg. Primary tumor type is CRC. In heavily pretreated CRC patients, with a median of 3 prior treatment lines (range: 1-9), promising efficacy was observed. Across efficacy-evaluable CRC patients treated at doses of 7.2–12 mg/kg, the overall response rate (ORR) was 20% (20/100), including 17 confirmed responses and 3 unconfirmed responses in patients who remain on treatment, while the disease control rate (DCR) was 91%. At the 8 mg/kg dose, the ORR was 26% (12/47), with 25 patients remaining on treatment. Notably, patients with RAS wild-type tumors achieved higher ORRs (36% at 7.2 mg/kg and 38% at 8 mg/kg) than those with RAS-mutant tumors.