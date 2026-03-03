Multi-Society Endorsed Position Statement Affirms the Clinical Value of Non-Pneumatic Compression in Lymphedema Management

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya") has announced a multi-society endorsed position statement published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders supporting the clinical utility of non-pneumatic compression (NPCD) for the treatment of lymphedema and phlebolymphedema.

The full position statement is available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvsv.2025.102356

Citation: Jacobowitz GR, Bush R, Winokur RS, Raffetto JD, et al. "Non-pneumatic compression and its clinical utility in management of lymphedema: A position statement endorsed by the American Venous Forum and the American Venous and Lymphatic Society." Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders. 2026;14(2):102356. doi:10.1016/j.jvsv.2025.102356.

Endorsed by the American Venous Forum and the American Venous and Lymphatic Society, the paper reviews clinical evidence demonstrating that NPCD addresses common challenges in compression therapy, including treatment-related immobilization and low adherence. The endorsement marks a significant milestone in the growing body of evidence supporting non-pneumatic compression and underscores its expanding role in the evolving management of lymphedema.

The publication references results from 11 clinical studies, including two prospective, multi-center, randomized head-to-head trials (NILE and TEAYS) comparing NPCD with advanced pneumatic compression (APCD). Across upper and lower extremity populations, NPCD demonstrated:

Significantly greater limb volume reduction









Statistically significant improvements in quality of life









Significantly higher patient-reported adherence









No device-related adverse events

In the lower extremity TEAYS study, NPCD was also associated with fewer disease-related complications compared to APCD.

Together, these findings further define the evidence base for non-pneumatic compression therapy and support its continued integration into clinical practice.

The authors conclude that NPCD is a clinically effective therapeutic option for the management of lymphedema. NPCD incorporates three established, evidence-based mechanisms—static compression, sequential gradient compression, and muscle pump activation—into a mobility-enabled therapy aligned with contemporary pathophysiologic understanding and current guideline principles.

The authors further recommend consideration of NPCD for patients who have not achieved adequate response to conservative therapy and support its evaluation in future clinical guideline updates—highlighting growing clinical validation for broader adoption.

NPCD is FDA-cleared and commercially available in the United States under established HCPCS coding.

About Dayspring® Non-Pneumatic Compression



Dayspring is a wearable non-pneumatic compression system that integrates static compression, sequential gradient compression, and muscle activation to support mobility during treatment. It is FDA-cleared and indicated for the treatment of lymphedema, phlebolymphedema, venous insufficiency, and related chronic edema conditions.

About Koya Medical



Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical develops clinically validated technologies focused on improving outcomes in venous and lymphatic diseases.

