Laramée’s appointment strengthens Quebec’s voice in the national movement to close gaps in women’s health research, care, and leadership

MUHC Foundation President and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée appointed to Women’s Health Collective Canada Board of Directors Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Marie-Hélène Laramée, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC), a national alliance made up of five Foundations that, together, represent the largest combined source of non-government funding for women’s health research in Canada.

“Quebec is home to remarkable researchers, clinicians, philanthropists, and advocates who are determined to change the trajectory of women’s health. It is an honour to join the WHCC Board and help ensure Quebec’s perspectives and expertise contribute fully to this national movement. By working together, we can accelerate the research, innovation and systemic change needed to give all women access to care that truly meets their needs.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

Laramée’s appointment to WHCC’s Board of Directors strengthens Quebec’s representation within the national organization and builds on the MUHC Foundation’s growing leadership in women’s health. As the Quebec arm of WHCC, the MUHC Foundation is helping bring the province’s expertise, priorities, and bilingual voice to a coordinated movement to advance women’s health across the lifespan.

“We are proud to welcome Marie-Hélène Laramée to the Board of Women’s Health Collective Canada. Marie-Hélène is a visionary leader with a strong commitment to advancing women’s health. Her leadership, fundraising experience and deep connections in Quebec will strengthen our pan-Canadian alliance, while her proven ability to inspire support for research and innovation will be invaluable as we work to improve care and close the women’s health gap.”

—Amy Flood, Executive Director of Women’s Health Collective Canada

While women make up more than half of the population, only 7% of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding is dedicated to women-specific conditions. Excluding breast cancer, that figure drops to only 2%. As a member of WHCC’s alliance, the MUHC Foundation is helping bridge this gap and advance inclusive, personalized care for all women at one of Canada’s leading academic health centres. Through WHCC, the Foundation connects with organizations across the country, extending its impact beyond the walls of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and helping build a truly pan-Canadian movement for women’s health.

Since joining WHCC, the MUHC Foundation has rallied its community around a bold commitment to women’s health. In May 2025, it launched its Women’s Health Campaign, a $5-million initiative that is funding innovative research and personalized care for women. From self-swab cervical testing to targeted care for endometriosis and women’s heart health research, the campaign is fueling groundbreaking initiatives across multiple areas of women’s health.

Women make up more than 75 per cent of Canada’s health care workforce, yet they remain significantly underrepresented in leadership positions. The MUHC proudly recognizes the critical roles women have played, and continue to play, throughout the hospital network. Under the leadership of Dr. Lucie Opatrny, the MUHC remains committed to addressing longstanding gaps in research and care.

“Closing the women’s health gap requires leadership at every level, from scientific research and clinical care to philanthropy and public advocacy, and from seasoned experts to the new generation. Marie-Hélène’s appointment gives Quebec an influential voice within this national alliance and creates opportunities to share knowledge, strengthen collaboration and accelerate meaningful improvements in the health of women throughout their lives.”

—Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of MUHC-Santé-Québec

As a member of WHCC, the MUHC Foundation works alongside the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, and the IWK Foundation. Together, the five organizations are combining their expertise, resources, and influence to make women’s health a national priority.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at Quebec’s top research hospital. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we raise funds to accelerate discovery, advance patient care, and uncover tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Our focus is on tackling humanity’s most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, countering antibiotic resistance, training the next generation of health care innovators and closing the gap in women's health research. Together, we are building momentum that is shaping the future of health care in Quebec.

About Women’s Health Collective Canada

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care with unified action. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC brings together resources, fundraising, education and advocacy, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation. To learn more about WHCC, its members and their work, or to donate, please visit www.whcc.ca.

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

vanessa.angell@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e65dbe2f-85e1-48c5-ab36-6235d902efad