MTF Biologics Announces New Funding Opportunities For 2026

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives through tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, today opened the call for proposals for its 2026 Allograft Research Grant Program. The 2026 program features the organization’s long-standing Innovation in Allografts Translational Research Grant Program and a new Dermal Allograft Innovation Grant, designed to accelerate the development of next generation technologies in allograft dermis and skin. Proposals will be accepted until March 23, 2026, and full requests for proposals are available at www.mtfbiologics.org/grants.

“Our goal is to support research that bridges laboratory insight with clinical need,” said Marc Long, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, Research & Development, MTF Biologics. “The continued Allograft Translational Research Grants—together with the introduction of the new Dermal Allograft Innovation Grant—will accelerate discoveries that meaningfully advance patient care.”

MTF Biologics’ Innovation in Allografts Translational Research Grant Program was established more than three decades ago to support high-impact translational and clinical studies aimed at improving allograft science and advancing patient outcomes. The new Dermal Allograft Innovation Grant will fund research that advances dermal allograft processing, tissue design, and clinical performance. These programs aim to accelerate innovation in allograft dermis and skin by funding research to develop new enabling technologies, novel clinical uses and applications, advanced processing and delivery methods, and novel tissue forms for clinical use. This new mechanism reflects MTF Biologics’ ongoing commitment to innovation in tissue transplantation and its investment in solutions that address unmet clinical needs in wound care, reconstruction, and skin repair.

“Launching the Dermal Allograft Innovation Grant reflects our commitment to advancing the science that saves and heals lives,” said Joe Yaccarino, President and Chief Executive Officer, MTF Biologics. “This new mechanism empowers researchers with the resources needed to shape the next generation of dermal and skin-based allograft technologies.”

2025 Grant Recipients

In 2025, MTF Biologics awarded $1,000,000 to seven investigators through its Innovation in Allograft Translational Research Grants Program, supporting research across orthopedics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and regenerative medicine. Awardees included recipients of the Dr. William Enneking Career Development Award, Junior Investigator Awards, and Established Investigator Awards.

The 2025 grant recipients were:

Edward Lee, M.D., Rutgers University – New Jersey Medical School

“Enhancing Symptomatic Neuroma Outcomes with Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Matrix (dHACM)” (Junior Investigator)

Guido Gabrielle, Ph.D., University of Siena

“Periosteum-based patient specific biomimetic scaffold for bone reconstruction” (Junior Investigator)

Warren Grayson, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University

“Integrated Multi-Material 3D-Printing to Enhance the Effectiveness of Allograft in Bone Regeneration” (Established Investigator)

Meghan McCullough, M.D., Cedars Sinai Medical Center

“Use of Aseptically Processed Amnion-Chorion Placental Membrane in Compressive Neuropathy” (Dr. William Enneking Career Development Award)

Jill Middendorf, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University

“Establishing Mechanical Thresholds to Prevent Post Implantation Damage in Allograft Cartilage” (Junior Investigator)

William Querido, Ph.D., Stevens Institute of Technology

“Non-destructive quality assessment of tendon allografts using NIR fiber optic spectroscopy” (Established Investigator)

Chunfeng Zhao, M.D., Mayo Clinic

“Decellularized muscle allograft for volumetric muscle loss (VML) regeneration” (Established Investigator)

“We are proud to offer a suite of funding opportunities that support investigators at every career stage,” said Jeffrey Cartmell, Ph.D., Senior Director, Intellectual Property & Grants, MTF Biologics. “From early career scientists to established leaders, our programs enable bold ideas to take shape and make an impact.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. In partnership with organ and tissue recovery organizations, MTF Biologics provides exceptional services, resources, and expertise to donors and their families; tissue and organ transplant patients; and clinicians and scientists who advance patient care. The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized screening, coordination, and communications services to organ transplant centers, organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, and the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institut für Zell- und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe.

