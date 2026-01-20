Mpac Lambert Partners with GlucoModicum to Deliver Scalable Automation for Needle-Free Glucose Monitoring Sensor

Yorkshire, UK — [7th January 2026] — Mpac Lambert is excited to be partnering with GlucoModicum to design and build a first-of-its-kind automated manufacturing line for Sofio, an innovative needle-free glucose monitoring sensor intended to make convenient glucose tracking widely accessible and lower barriers to routine monitoring.

The collaboration brings together GlucoModicum’s MHD-based needle-free sensing technology with Mpac Lambert’s expertise in first-of-its-kind automation to enable high-volume production of Sofio’s consumable sensor. After successfully demonstrating Sofio at lab scale through manual and semi-automated methods, GlucoModicum selected Mpac Lambert to deliver the high-precision, high-throughput manufacturing platform needed for global roll-out.

Mpac Lambert’s engineers developed a precision-controlled folding and assembly process capable of turning flexible, 2D materials into complex 3D components in less than 1 second per unit, while maintaining strict quality and accuracy standards. The system integrates vision-guided die cutting, refined ultrasonic welding, enzyme dispensing, and downstream packaging, ensuring seamless operation from component handling to finished product. Working with specialists in ultrasonic welding and precision dispensing, GlucoModicum and Mpac Lambert have established a robust, high-throughput automation platform designed to support future expansion while maintaining consistent production quality as volumes scale.

The production system is designed for high-volume manufacturing, with an initial capacity of about 21 million units annually and an option to expand by adding additional modules. Before construction, the teams ran two years of industrial-scale proof-of-principle work, producing tens of thousands of pilot units to ensure predictable, reliable and repeatable performance.

“Taking Sofio to a global scale requires highly capable partners in many areas. Mpac Lambert’s expertise in high-volume and high-precision manufacturing has been a perfect fit for our needs, enabling a manufacturing platform inherently suited for high-volume, efficient production,” stated Harri Palomäki, Manufacturing & Ops Lead at GlucoModicum.

“Sofio represents a step change in glucose monitoring technology,” said Nathan Walsh, Sales Director at Mpac Lambert. “Our automation expertise has enabled GlucoModicum to take this innovation from lab-scale to commercial production, paving the way for accessible, needle-free glucose monitoring worldwide.”

About Mpac Lambert

Mpac Lambert is a global leader in high-precision automation and assembly solutions, specialising in complex systems for the medical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and diagnostic industries. From concept to commercialisation, Mpac Lambert develops scalable automation for some of the world’s most innovative products. For further information, see: https://www.mpac-group.com

About GlucoModicum

GlucoModicum is a Finland-based medical technology company pioneering needle-free diagnostic and monitoring solutions. Its flagship product, Sofio, uses magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) technology to measure glucose levels without needles — offering simple, flexible, and accessible alternative to conventional glucose monitoring methods. For further information, see: https://www.sofio.health/

