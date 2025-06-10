Mosanna Therapeutics Launches with $80 Million to Advance Novel Nighttime Nasal Spray for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Series A funding to advance MOS118 through Phase 2 clinical trials

Biotech veteran David Weber appointed CEO to drive clinical development

Obstructive sleep apnea affects nearly 1 billion people globally, with the majority undiagnosed and underserved with current treatment options

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosanna Therapeutics , a biotech company rethinking treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the close of $80 million in Series A funding. The company is developing an easy-to-use nighttime nasal spray to treat obstructive sleep apnea that will help restore the body's natural airway control. The financing was led by Pivotal bioVenture Partners and EQT Life Sciences, along with Forbion, Broadview Ventures and Norwest as co-lead investors. Returning investors included founding investor Forty51 Ventures, as well as Supermoon Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

OSA is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder, affecting an estimated 1 billion people globally. Left untreated, OSA is linked to serious health risks including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, depression and excessive daytime sleepiness – contributing to workplace and car accidents. Despite OSA's prevalence, treatment has largely focused on mechanical solutions that are often uncomfortable and disruptive.

Mosanna is pioneering a pharmaceutical solution for sleep apnea patients with MOS118, a nasal spray administered at bedtime that helps restore the body's natural airway reflex. MOS118 targets the upper airway muscles that are responsible for maintaining airway patency. Research has shown that, for reasons yet unknown, the natural airway reflex in OSA patients exhibits decreased activity during sleep resulting in loss of airway patency and apnea. The new funding will support the advancement of MOS118 through Phase 2 development while also supporting expansion of Mosanna's pipeline.

Mosanna also appointed veteran biotech leader David Weber, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer to guide Mosanna's next stage of growth. With more than 30 years of experience spanning drug development, capital formation and corporate strategy, Dr. Weber has led teams across both public and private life sciences companies. Dr. Weber was also appointed to Mosanna's Board of Directors.

"What sets Mosanna apart is its fundamentally different approach to sleep apnea, treating it as a neurological and muscular dysfunction rather than a purely mechanical issue," said Daniela Begolo, Ph.D., Managing Director with EQT Life Sciences. "MOS118 is the first therapy with the potential to restore the body's natural airway reflex with the simplicity of a nasal spray. MOS118 has the potential to dramatically improve adherence and outcomes in a patient population that has long been underserved."

"With his deep expertise in biotech innovation and patient-centric therapies, Dr. Weber was the ideal choice to lead Mosanna into the next chapter," said Jeni Lee, Ph.D., Partner with Pivotal bioVenture Partners. "We look forward to partnering with him and the Mosanna team to deliver on the promise of this life-changing sleep apnea treatment."

"Mosanna is taking a truly transformational approach to sleep apnea treatment – offering a non-invasive, non-mechanical solution designed to seamlessly fit into daily life," said Dr. Weber. "No one has sleep apnea while awake, because our bodies instinctively keep the airway open. Mosanna simply helps to restore this natural reflex during sleep – delivering a nasal spray alternative to invasive mechanical workarounds. With this funding, we're accelerating development to bring this groundbreaking treatment to patients who desperately need better options."

With this funding, Drs. Begolo and Lee joined the Board of Directors alongside Dmitrij Hristodorov, Ph.D., General Partner at Forbion; Hewmun Lau, M.B.A., Principal at Broadview Ventures; and Tiba Aynechi, Ph.D., General Partner at Norwest. They join existing board directors Sascha Oliver Bucher, M.B.A., CEFA, co-founder and Partner at Forty51 Ventures; and veteran biotech CEO Ben Machielse, who also serves as board chair.

Mosanna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel pharmaceutical approach to treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) with an easily administered nasal spray. Designed to help restore the body's natural airway control during sleep, Mosanna's lead therapy, MOS118, offers a drug-based alternative to traditional mechanical treatments and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Founded in 2022, the company has raised more than $80 million from investors including Pivotal bioVenture Partners, EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Norwest, Broadview Ventures, Forty51 Ventures, Supermoon Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). Mosanna has offices in Redwood City, California and Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit mosanna.com .

