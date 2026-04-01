Mosaic Therapeutics appoints Dr Vince O’Neill, MD, as Head of R&D

- Medical oncologist and accomplished clinical leader brings deep development and industry experience to Mosaic’s Executive Leadership team

- Vince will lead research and development for Mosaic’s drug combination programs, including the build-out of the Company’s early pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Therapeutics, Ltd, (‘Mosaic’, or ‘the Company’) a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing next-generation, Synergistic Precision combination therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr Vince O’Neill as Head of Research and Development (R&D) to support its next phase of growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Vince to the Mosaic leadership team at this pivotal stage of the company’s evolution,” said Thomas Fuchs, CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics. “His deep expertise in targeted oncology drug development and diagnostics will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline to bring transformative therapies to patients in need.”

Vince is a board-certified medical oncologist and highly experienced biotechnology executive, bringing over two decades of therapeutic and diagnostic R&D experience within industry to Mosaic Therapeutics, with a track record spanning from IND through to NDA/BLA/MAA approval. Most recently he served at BioXcel Therapeutics as EVP, Head of Product Development and Chief Medical Officer, having previously held roles including Chief R&D Officer at OnkosXcel Therapeutics, and CMO roles at MIRNA Therapeutics and Exosome Diagnostics. Additionally, he has held various senior clinical development and medical leadership positions at Sanofi-Aventis, GSK, Genentech and Roche, playing an instrumental role in the development and commercialisation of multiple high-impact oncology therapeutics, including Avastin, Venclexta, Tarceva, Merkinist, and Tafinlar. In early-stage biotech, he has also secured successful public ($420M) and private ($65M series B) financing raises as part of executive leadership teams. He obtained his BSc, MD and MBChB in Medicine from the University of Glasgow.

Vince O’Neill, Head of R&D, Mosaic Therapeutics, commented: “I look forward to working closely with the Board and the team to advance our programs into the clinic and for the opportunity to develop novel combination therapies for cancer patients, utilising innovative biomarker strategies to maximise patient benefit.”

About Mosaic Therapeutics

Mosaic Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company building the category leader in Synergistic Precision Oncology. The company’s mission is to tackle cancers with substantial unmet need and few targeted treatment options, by applying its advanced experimental and computational platform to identify oncology combinations that have synergistic activity in biomarker-defined patient populations.

Born out of pioneering research at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Mosaic has active programs across a variety of oncology indications and disease biology pathways.

The Company’s pipeline is anchored by ASTX295, an MDM2 antagonist, and ASTX029, an ERK1/2 inhibitor, both in-licensed from Astex Pharmaceuticals in April 2025. Mosaic’s first clinical combination study is expected to commence in early 2027.

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/mosaic-tx

Website: https://mosaic-tx.com/

Thomas Fuchs

CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics

E: info@mosaic-tx.com