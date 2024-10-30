Mosaic Biosciences Expands Executive Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation in Drug Discovery

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Biosciences, a drug discovery organization providing comprehensive protein and antibody therapeutics discovery services, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Luyuan Mendhi, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer, Tracey Mullen, MBA, as Chief Strategy Officer, and Christilyn Graff, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Research.





“We are thrilled to welcome Luyuan, Tracey, and Christilyn to the Mosaic executive team,” said Eric Furfine, co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Mosaic Biosciences. “Their leadership, expertise, and vision align with our mission to deliver best-in-class drug discovery solutions to our partners. This expansion of our leadership team strengthens our ability to innovate and meet the evolving needs of the biopharma industry.”

The appointment of these leaders marks a key milestone in Mosaic’s growth, reinforcing its commitment to providing world-class research and discovery services to its biopharma partners. These recognized leaders join the company as it grows to meet increased demand for its comprehensive and integrated drug discovery research services.

Luyuan Mendhi, Chief Financial Officer at Mosaic, has extensive biopharma finance experience. Previously, she was VP, Head of Finance at Alloy Therapeutics and Director at Novartis, managing a $600 million budget and leading strategic projects, including measuring and improving R&D productivity. Luyuan also contributed to the successful launch of Scemblix® for chronic myeloid leukemia. Earlier in her career, as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey, she led life sciences projects across San Francisco, Boston and London. She holds a B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from Duke, an MBA from MIT Sloan, and an MPA from Harvard Kennedy School.

Tracey Mullen, Chief Strategy Officer at Mosaic, has extensive expertise in drug discovery and biopharma services commercial development. Formerly Senior Vice President of Biopharma at Twist Biosciences, she managed the integrated Biopharma Solutions business unit after the acquisition of Abveris, where she was CEO. As CEO of Abveris, Tracey developed and commercialized an industry-leading platform for antibody discovery, fueling exponential organizational growth. Prior to Abveris, Tracey served as a scientist in the biologics drug discovery group at Biogen, where she contributed to advancing new antibody discovery methodologies. She holds a B.S. in Chemical and Biological Engineering from MIT and an Executive MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

Christilyn Graff, Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Mosaic, is a biotech leader with more than 20 years in biologics drug discovery, specializing in protein and antibody engineering. Formerly a Senior Director at Biogen, she expanded the early biologics portfolio with a focus on validating therapeutic hypotheses and advanced candidates in oncology, neurology, immunology, and fibrosis. Christilyn is recognized for optimizing R&D processes, advancing new technology platforms, integrating data pipelining and machine learning into biologics workflows, and managing external partnerships. She also led efforts developing project leaders and teams, championing inclusion and access to opportunity in research and development teams. She holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from MIT.

About Mosaic Biosciences, Inc.

Mosaic Biosciences is pioneering a transformative model for drug discovery, offering biotech, biopharma, and academic institutions a fully integrated platform for therapeutic discovery, characterization, and optimization, specializing in protein therapeutics. Mosaic’s approach seamlessly incorporates essential screening, such as developability assessment and advanced cell-based assays, into the discovery process, ensuring that potential therapeutics are evaluated for their practical application from the outset. Mosaic’s partners also benefit from rapid evaluations of animal pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies, allowing for swift decision-making. With access to cutting-edge proprietary tools and data-driven methodologies, Mosaic’s nimble, multidisciplinary team of experienced scientists collaborates closely with partners to deliver innovative solutions to modern drug discovery. United by a shared commitment to advancing human health, Mosaic empowers partners to achieve therapeutic breakthroughs efficiently and effectively.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Christine Quern

The Yates Network

617-650-8497

christine@theyatesnetwork.com