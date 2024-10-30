Morphocell Technologies Appoints Dr. Paul K. Wotton to the Board of Directors

Renowned Biotech Leader Brings Decades of Strategic and Operational Expertise in Cell Therapies and Therapeutic Biotech to Accelerate Morphocell’s Growth and Innovation





MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#celltherapy--Morphocell Technologies, a pioneer in advanced tissue engineering solutions for organ-threatening diseases, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul K. Wotton as an independent member of its Board of Directors. With over 30 years of exceptional leadership in biotechnology, cell therapies, and high-profile mergers and acquisitions, Dr. Wotton’s experience in driving strategic growth and successfully positioning biotech companies will be invaluable as Morphocell Technologies continues to develop and expand its therapeutic platform.

Dr. Wotton’s career highlights include significant achievements as a CEO and board member across various biotech companies. Currently, he serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of RBL LLC, the biotech venture creation studio recently launched by Rice University in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, and serves on the Board of Directors of Vericel Corporation, Cynata Therapeutics, and Kytopen. An EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2014 (NJ), Dr. Wotton’s extensive background in advancing therapeutic biotechnologies is complemented by his leadership in encapsulated therapies and his ability to secure high-profile transactions and impactful partnerships, such as those with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and M.D. Anderson during his tenure at Obsidian Therapeutics. Earlier, while CEO of Siglion Therapeutics, Inc., he implemented the partnership leading to eventual acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly and Company. Dr. Wotton is also the former President, CEO and director of Ocata Therapeutics, Inc. (until its acquisition by Astellas Pharma US, Inc. in 2016), the former President, CEO and director of Antares Pharma, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company (2008-2014), a former director of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Asahi Kasei, and has held senior level positions at Penwest Pharmaceuticals, Eurand International BV, Abbott Laboratories and Merck, Sharp and Dohme. His guidance will reinforce Morphocell’s strategic direction as the company continues its mission to transform patient outcomes through groundbreaking treatments for liver and other organ-threatening conditions.

Morphocell Technologies’ CEO, Massimiliano Paganelli, emphasized the significance of Dr. Wotton’s addition to the board, noting that his insights and experience in bringing advanced therapies to the clinic and driving therapeutic biotech companies to successful partnerships align with the company’s commitment to patient-centered innovation and long-term growth. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Paul Wotton to our board of directors. His depth of expertise in cell therapies and strategic leadership in the biotech space will be invaluable as Morphocell advances its mission to develop transformative therapies for organ-threatening diseases. Paul’s proven track record of successfully leading therapeutic companies from inception to acquisition, along with his unique insights into encapsulated cell therapies, aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. His addition to the board strengthens our resolve to bring innovative treatments to patients in critical need and positions us for the next phase of growth and achievement.”

Dr. Wotton shared his excitement about joining the Morphocell board, remarking, “I look forward to working with the impressive team at Morphocell to address the growing healthcare challenge of rapidly increasing demand for organ transplantation. Recent advances in regenerative medicine have created an opportunity to improve transplantation treatment significantly and, with its innovative science and “off-the-shelf” potential, Morphocell is in a leading position to provide more accessible therapeutic options for patients. It is an exciting time to join this transformative company.”

Dr. Wotton holds a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Nottingham, an M.B.A. from Kingston Business School, and a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy with honors from University College London. His profound expertise and strategic focus will play a pivotal role as Morphocell continues to advance its tissue engineering platform and prepare for the next phase of growth. This appointment marks an exciting chapter for Morphocell as the company leverages Dr. Wotton’s leadership and expertise to shape its future and impact the field of regenerative medicine.

About Morphocell Technologies

Morphocell Technologies is a leader in tissue engineering and cell therapy, dedicated to developing transformative treatments for patients facing severe organ deficiencies, beginning with liver disease. Utilizing its innovative platform, Morphocell aims to be a global pioneer in regenerative medicine, offering innovative stem cell-based solutions that revolutionize organ replacement therapy and answer the most pressing unmet medical needs.

