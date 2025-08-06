Morphic Medical Announces CEO Transition

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphic Medical, an innovative MedTech company that has pioneered minimally invasive treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic disorders, today announced a leadership transition as part of its continued evolution and growth strategy.

After 5 years of dedicated service, Joe Virgilio will be transitioning out of the role of Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, Morphic Medical has met several significant milestones in product development, manufacturing improvements, and organizational growth, including overseeing efforts which led to the regulatory approval of RESET® under EU MDR in July of this year.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Mike Gutteridge will assume the role of CEO, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the bariatric endoscopy space. Mike most recently served as Vice President of Therapy Development and Commercial Operations at Morphic where he developed the companies go-to-market strategy for RESET®.

"Joe has been instrumental in shaping Morphic Medical into the company it is today," said Mark Lerdal, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are grateful for his vision, leadership, and commitment to innovation and patient care. We are equally excited to welcome Mike, who shares our values and brings a successful track record of international commercialization as we enter our next phase of growth."

"It has been a privilege to lead Morphic Medical over the past 5 years. I am proud of what our tremendous team has accomplished and am confident in the company's future under Mike. I remain committed to the mission and look forward to supporting Mike and the Board as Morphic transitions into this exciting next chapter," Virgilio stated.

Mike Gutteridge said, "I am honored to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Morphic Medical, succeeding Joe Virgilio, and I am deeply grateful for his continued support as we enter this next chapter. With over 30 years in the medtech sector spanning clinical innovation, commercial strategy, market development and reimbursement, I am energized by the opportunity to lead Morphic into its next phase, a focused expansion into global markets, accelerated commercialization, and a deepening of our commitment to improving the lives of patients through effective durable therapies.

As CEO, I will build on Morphic's pioneering work in GI metabolic health and continue to foster a culture of agility, purpose, and partnership both within our exceptional team and with our growing network of clinicians, researchers, and investors. Together, we will ensure Morphic's technology reaches the people who need it most, while creating sustainable value through responsible growth.

This is an exciting time for our company, and I am proud to help shape what comes next."

The leadership transition will be carefully managed over the coming months to ensure continuity across all operations, stakeholders, and partnerships.

About Morphic



Morphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for morbid obesity and/or obesity in the presence of concurrent cardiometabolic risk factor, e.g., type 2 diabetes and/or dyslipidemia. RESET is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit morphicmedical.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

