Moon Surgical and KARL STORZ Announce Strategic Commercial Collaboration to Advance Scalable Surgery

Collaboration brings Moon Surgical's Maestro® platform together with KARL STORZ 3D visualization and instrumentation to expand access to advanced laparoscopic surgery and accelerate the shift to Scalable Surgery™

PARIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical and KARL STORZ today announced a strategic commercial collaboration that pairs Moon Surgical's Maestro® platform with KARL STORZ 3D visualization and instrumentation to give surgical teams a more complete and more capable laparoscopic environment. The collaboration is designed to expand care teams' access to innovative surgical technology and to advance Scalable Surgery, Moon Surgical's vision for making minimally invasive surgery more predictable and more widely accessible.

Laparoscopic surgical volume is moving to lower-acuity and ambulatory sites of care, at the same time that surgical teams face pressure to deliver consistent outcomes with fewer resources. As that shift accelerates, the quality of a procedure increasingly depends on how well visualization and intraoperative execution reinforce each other. This collaboration brings together two complementary strengths: Moon Surgical's real-time, AI-native and unique intraoperative capabilities and workflow automation before, during and after the surgery, and KARL STORZ's 3D visualization and instrumentation, enabling surgical teams to see clearly and operate consistently across a wider range of patients and settings.

As 3D visualization becomes a standard expectation in minimally invasive surgery, the partnership will help broaden the adoption of KARL STORZ's 3D platform thanks to the stability and control provided by Maestro. For hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, the combination is additionally intended to enable Scalable Surgery: increasing predictability and reducing variability so that more procedures can be performed reliably and in the same amount of time but with fewer resources. Pairing Maestro with KARL STORZ 3D visualization and instrumentation brings procedural stability and consistency, and gives administrators a clearer path to expanding minimally invasive surgery without adding complexity.

"Scalable Surgery depends on the operating room ecosystem working together, not on any one, single device. By bringing Maestro's capabilities together with KARL STORZ, we can give surgical teams a more capable operating room and make advanced laparoscopic surgery easier to access and adopt. This collaboration helps us reach more surgeons and more sites of care, which is exactly where Scalable Surgery can do the most good for patients and hospitals." said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical.

Both companies see the collaboration as a foundation for a broader effort to make advanced laparoscopic surgery more accessible and more scalable, with joint engagement expanding as the two portfolios prove complementary in the field.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical is building solutions which are uniquely architected to address the problems of the modern-day operating room and healthcare delivery systems. Its Maestro® platform is the first product which was designed to enable Scalable Surgery, allowing minimally invasive surgery to be more predictable, more accessible, and more flexible across teams, sites of care, and procedures. By combining native, physical AI with data-driven insights and automation across the surgical workflow, Moon Surgical aims to enable high-quality minimally invasive surgery to scale without constraints. The company is headquartered in Paris and San Francisco.

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SOURCE Moon Surgical