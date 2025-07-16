Monteris Medical Announces Largest Prospective Publication to Date in JAMA Neurology on LITT for Epilepsy Cohort Using the NeuroBlate® System

Evidence for NeuroBlate marks the first peer-reviewed long-term data on LITT for drug-resistant epilepsy and establishes the technology as a standard surgical option for most common form of the disease

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteris Medical, the leader in minimally invasive laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) for use in the brain, announced today that a first-of-its-kind study published in JAMA Neurology, one of the most highly regarded journals in neurology, has definitively shown that LITT using the NeuroBlate System is a safe, durable, and minimally invasive surgical option for drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE). Drawing from Monteris' 1,000+ patient LAANTERN* research initiative, this landmark study—encompassing 145 patients across 15 U.S. institutions—represents the largest prospective analysis to date of LITT for drug-resistant epilepsy. These significant results set a new benchmark for LITT research in this segment and underscore Monteris Medical's commitment to generating top-tier clinical evidence.

The study's findings reveal long-term seizure freedom outcomes comparable to anterior temporal lobectomy (ATL), with 58.4% and 57.2% of patients achieving Engel 1 and International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) 1/2 seizure freedom classifications at one and two years, respectively. Consistent with other LITT epilepsy data, patients also experienced short hospitalizations, low readmission rates, and positive recovery outcomes, with nearly all discharged to their homes post-procedure.

Recovery for patients undergoing traditional surgery versus those opting for the minimally invasive NeuroBlate procedure are dramatic. Traditional surgery involves removing a substantial part of the patient's skull and then replacing it, leading to a lengthy and significant recovery process, including extended stays in the ICU. In contrast, the NeuroBlate procedure involves making a small opening about the diameter of a pencil in the skull. Patients can often go home the next day, requiring only one or two stitches and have little or no pain, indicating a dramatic difference in hospitalization and recovery time.

"This study provides the strongest prospective data to date supporting the durability and effectiveness of LITT for drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy with multicenter data showing 58% of patients free of disabling seizures at two years follow up, similar to the seminal trial for anterior temporal lobectomy (ATL)," said Dr. Patrick Landazuri, lead author and professor of neurology at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. "As most patients were discharged a day following the procedure with a low head pain score, these data indicate LITT as a well-tolerated, lasting treatment. With reasonably similar outcomes to ATL, as a minimally invasive technique, LITT can be particularly beneficial for patients who prefer to avoid the risks and recovery associated with open brain procedures."

The study showed that quality of life (QoL) improvements were observed at nearly every measured time point, highlighting the impact of minimally invasive NeuroBlate on patient well-being. Importantly, more than one-third (34.9%) of patients either stopped or reduced their use of anti-seizure medications following the procedure, emphasizing its long-term benefits.

Pediatric and adult patients were shown to experience comparable outcomes, confirming previously published evidence that LITT is a viable option for pediatric epilepsy. The study also documented meaningful surgical time savings when ROSA® robotics were used for cranial access versus the Clearpoint® Navigation System, highlighting advancements in efficiency.

"Our sole purpose at Monteris Medical is to create cutting-edge, minimally invasive technology that can forever change patients' lives for the better. To that end, we continue to build upon our well-established and recognized leadership position in prospective evidence generation for LITT," said Martin J. Emerson, president and chief executive officer of Monteris Medical. "We are especially proud that this eighth publication from our LAANTERN study convincingly supports the use of NeuroBlate for those with the most common form of drug-resistant epilepsy. We congratulate the investigators and their patients for their work to show that laser ablation sits alongside craniotomy in terms of seizure freedom but with the superior recovery benefits and lower complications that our minimally invasive technology offers."

LAANTERN (Laser Ablation of Abnormal Neurological Tissue Using Robotic NeuroBlate® System, NCT02392078) is a post-market study designed to evaluate the performance and utilization of the NeuroBlate System to generate real-world evidence and guide standard of care practice. This is the first prospective multicenter laser ablation study. All sites operated under an IRB-approved protocol and received rigorous data monitoring to ensure quality and consistency. LAANTERN enrolled over 1,000 patients in the United States and Canada and followed them up to five years. Outcomes included safety, quality of life, health economics, procedural outcomes, seizure freedom and survival.

