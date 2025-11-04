Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA) – November 10, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit (virtual) – November 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London – November 18, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. GMT

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY) – December 2, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com, and archived versions will be made available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

