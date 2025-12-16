Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Compelling Clinical Activity of MRT-2359 in Combination with Enzalutamide in Heavily Pretreated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Patients with Androgen Receptor Mutations

In mCRPC patients with androgen receptor (AR) mutations, treatment with MRT-2359 in combination with enzalutamide led to a 100% PSA response rate (4 of 4 patients) and a 100% disease control rate, including 2 patients with RECIST responses and 2 with stable disease

Combination of MRT-2359 and enzalutamide was generally well-tolerated with primarily Grade 1-2 adverse events

Company plans to initiate a new, signal-confirming Phase 2 study of MRT-2359 targeting AR mutant and AR signaling-dependent patients in 2026

Updated MRT-2359 data expected to be presented at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in February 2026

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced positive interim data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating MRT-2359 in combination with enzalutamide in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). MRT-2359 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, GSPT1-directed MGD discovered and developed by Monte Rosa.

“We continue to be highly encouraged by the clinical activity observed with MRT-2359 in combination with enzalutamide in heavily pretreated mCRPC patients, a population with limited therapeutic options, with an overall disease control rate (DCR) of 64%. The responses seen in the subset of patients harboring AR mutations were particularly compelling, with 4 of 4 patients demonstrating a PSA response, including 2 PSA90 responses and 2 PSA50 responses. Two of the 4 patients with AR mutations showed a RECIST response, and the DCR in the AR mutant population was 100%. We believe these results are especially promising given that most of the patients with AR mutations, even more so than in the overall mCRPC trial population, received prior chemotherapy as well as radioligand therapy, or even experimental bispecific antibodies,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “We were also pleased to see through our biomarker work that MRT-2359 significantly impacted both the MYC and the E2F signaling pathways, suggesting a mechanism of action that is at least in part independent of inhibiting AR signaling, and confirming our preclinical studies. Given these findings and the favorable safety profile observed to date, we believe there is a significant opportunity for MRT-2359 in the rapidly evolving treatment landscape of prostate cancer.”

“While the data from the ongoing trial continue to mature, we plan to initiate a new, signal-confirming Phase 2 study, evaluating MRT-2359 in combination with a second-generation AR inhibitor in mCRPC patients with AR mutations,” said Filip Janku, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “Data from this study have the potential to confirm MRT-2359’s clinical activity and may position the program for advancement into registrational studies. We also look forward to presenting updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium conference in February.”

The Phase 1/2 study evaluated 0.5 mg and 0.75 mg of MRT-2359 administered orally on a 21-days-on, 7-days-off drug schedule in combination with enzalutamide, an AR inhibitor. The study population as of the data cutoff date of December 3, 2025, included 20 individuals with advanced CRPC who were heavily pretreated, including 15 (75%) previously treated with a second-generation AR inhibitor, 16 (80%) previously treated with taxane chemotherapy, and 11 (55%) previously treated with Pluvicto®. For analysis of efficacy, all patients were required to be evaluable for measurable disease and not have acquired neuroendocrine differentiation, as determined by RNAseq from screening biopsies.

Summary of Phase 1/2 Study Results in Metastatic CRPC Patients

All 20 patients enrolled were evaluable for safety.

The combination of MRT-2359 and enzalutamide maintained a favorable safety profile, with manageable, primarily gastrointestinal adverse events that were classified as mild or moderate (Grade 1 or Grade 2).

Of the 20 patients enrolled, 14 patients were evaluable for RECIST (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors) and were confirmed to have non-neuroendocrine mCRPC.

Of the 14 evaluable patients, all of whom were assessed for AR alteration status using post hoc ctDNA analysis, 4 were confirmed to have AR mutations, and all 4 of those had PSA responses, including 2 patients with PSA90 responses.

Two RECIST partial responses (1 confirmed partial response and 1 unconfirmed partial response) were seen in the AR mutant subset and the DCR in the AR-mutant setting was 100%.

In addition, 5 patients with wild-type AR or positive for ARV7 transcripts had stable disease per RECIST, several of which were associated with tumor size reductions, resulting in a DCR of 64% (9 of 14) in the overall population of 14 evaluable patients.

Data showed that treatment effects were durable, in particular in patients with AR mutations or naïve to AR inhibitors.

Clinical activity of the combination correlated to both MYC and AR pathway activity in baseline biopsies (as determined by RNAseq), and modulation of MYC, E2F, and AR pathways was seen by RNAseq in paired tumor biopsies.

Monte Rosa plans to present updated data from the Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359 at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in February.

Monte Rosa plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of MRT-2359 in combination with a second-generation AR inhibitor. The study of up to 25 mCRPC patients, utilizing a two-stage design, is designed to efficiently assess the efficacy of MRT-2359 plus an AR inhibitor in mCRPC patients with AR mutations, with potential to expand the study into additional patient subsets, including patients naïve to 2nd generation AR inhibitors, should the activity in the AR mutant patient population confirm. The study will evaluate PSA response, RECIST response, duration of response, progression-free survival (PFS), radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), and safety. The study is anticipated to start in 2026.

The Phase 1/2 study also included six patients with hormone receptor (HR)+ breast cancer. Data from this population demonstrated a favorable safety profile. However, results did not present sufficient evidence of activity to support further development in this population.

Monte Rosa announced today that it plans to present interim Phase 1 data on MRT-8102 in early 2026. MRT-8102 is a first-in-class, NEK7-directed MGD for inflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome, IL-1β, and IL-6. The ongoing Phase 1 study includes single-ascending dose/multiple-ascending dose (SAD/MAD) cohorts in healthy volunteers, as well as a Part 3 cohort designed to evaluate potential early proof of concept in subjects at increased CVD risk. The Company has initiated dosing in Part 3 of the study.

About MRT-2359

MRT-2359 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) of GSPT1. MYC transcription factors (c-MYC, L-MYC and N-MYC) are well-established drivers of human cancers that maintain high levels of protein translation, which is critical for uncontrolled cell proliferation and tumor growth. Preclinical studies have shown this addiction to MYC-induced protein translation creates a dependency on GSPT1. By inducing degradation of GSPT1, MRT-2359 is designed to exploit this vulnerability, disrupting the protein synthesis machinery, leading to anti-tumor activity in MYC-driven tumors. MRT-2359 is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05546268) in solid tumors, including castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). In heavily pretreated CRPC patients, a patient group characterized by widespread expression of c-MYC, MRT-2359 demonstrated encouraging early signals of clinical response.

About MRT-8102

MRT-8102 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) that targets NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases linked to NLRP3, IL-1β, and IL-6 dysregulation. NEK7 has been shown to be required for NLRP3 inflammasome assembly, activation and IL-1β release both in vitro and in vivo. Aberrant NLRP3 inflammasome activation and the subsequent release of active IL-1β and interleukin-18 (IL-18) has been implicated in multiple inflammatory disorders, including cardiovascular disease, gout, osteoarthritis, neurologic disorders including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and metabolic disorders. In a non-human primate model, MRT-8102 was shown to potently, selectively, and durably degrade NEK7, and resulted in near-complete reductions of IL-1β and caspase-1 following ex vivo stimulation of whole blood. MRT-8102 has demonstrated a considerable safety margin (>200-fold exposure margin over projected human efficacious dose) in GLP toxicology studies. MRT-8102 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT07119125) in healthy participants and participants at elevated cardiovascular disease risk.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

