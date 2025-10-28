Montai Therapeutics Appoints Hans Hull as Chief Operations Officer

Executive team expansion aligns with Company and pipeline progress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montai Therapeutics, a company harnessing AI to decode untapped, diverse chemistry to develop breakthrough medicines for chronic disease, today announced the appointment of Hans Hull as Chief Operations Officer.

“As Montai plans to enter the clinic in 2026 with our first program and scale our pipeline of high-value assets for major inflammatory diseases, we are integrating proven leaders to help us evolve our strategy, strengthen our organization, and create strategic partnerships. This will enable us to fully capture the value of Montai’s transformative diverse chemistry and leading-edge AI to bring breakthrough solutions to patients,” said Margo Georgiadis, Co-founder and CEO of Montai and CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “I am excited to partner with Hans in building a bold future for Montai given his strong track record of building high-performing organizations, corporate strategies, financing, and transformative strategic partnerships to unlock value creation.”

Mr. Hull is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in corporate development, legal and operational roles. He joins from Pliant Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Business Officer and was previously interim President and Chief Executive Officer at Avalanche Biotechnologies, public gene therapy company, and CEO of Orthobond Corporation. In his prior roles, Mr. Hull closed multiple transactions including a four target, $500M fibrosis collaboration with Novartis, an eight-product, $640 million collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and helped raise more than $700 million in public and private equity financing. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hull was an intellectual property attorney at Heller Ehrman LLP and life science consultant at ZS Associates. He holds an A.B. in Chemistry from Princeton University and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

“As an emerging biotech innovator leveraging the intersection of advanced AI and novel chemistry, Montai is in a unique position to discover next-generation oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and far beyond. My goal is to refine a strong operational network to enable the success of this highly integrated approach,” said Mr. Hull. “I look forward to collaborating with Montai’s expert executive team, building on our successful partnership with Pfizer in oncology, and designing high impact collaborations with future partners to bring new treatment options to patients.”

About Montai Therapeutics

Montai is harnessing AI to decode untapped diverse chemistry to develop breakthrough oral medicines that can address persistent unmet needs in chronic disease. With the CONECTA™ platform, Montai has built the world’s leading foundation models for decoding the complex language between nature’s bioactive chemistry and human biology – supercharging the drug discovery process with unprecedented optionality and predictability. The company has curated and annotated a collection of over 1B Anthromolecules™ and Anthrologs™, which are derived from molecules humans have chronically consumed in food, supplements and herbal medicines. This has enabled efficient access to chemistry with vast untapped structural diversity and the potential to selectively and precisely modulate complex biology. Montai is rapidly advancing a pipeline of first-in-class oral medicines for validated biological pathways in inflammation and immunology – focused on biologic replacements and historically difficult to drug transcription factors. Montai was founded in Flagship Labs in 2019. For more information, please visit www.montai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

