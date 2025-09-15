Monopar to Present New Long-Term Neurological Efficacy and Safety Data for ALXN1840 in Wilson Disease at the 150th American Neurological Association Annual Meeting

WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (“Monopar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that new data on the long-term neurological efficacy and safety of its investigational therapy ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) for Wilson disease will be presented at the 150th American Neurological Association (ANA) Annual Meeting on September 14-15, 2025. The poster and oral presentations will be delivered by Matthew Lorincz, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the Wilson Disease Center of Excellence at the University of Michigan. Monopar’s poster presentation is available at the following link: https://www.monopartx.com/ALXN1840-ANA-2025-Poster-14-Sep-2025. The oral presentation will be made available online at www.monopartx.com concurrently with Dr. Lorincz’s presentation on September 15, 2025.

The analysis pooled efficacy outcomes from three independent clinical trials (n=255), while safety data included a fourth independent clinical trial (n=266). Median treatment duration with ALXN1840 was approximately 2.6 years for both the efficacy and safety analyses.

The new data presented at ANA highlight the long-term neurological benefit of ALXN1840, and follow the recent presentation of long-term hepatic and systemic efficacy and safety data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2025. Together, these findings underscore the potential of ALXN1840 for both the neurological and hepatic manifestations of Wilson disease.

Key findings to be presented at ANA include:

Sustained Neurological Improvement: Statistically significant neurologic improvement from baseline on the Unified Wilson Disease Rating Scale (“UWDRS”) Part II (patient-reported symptoms) and Part III (clinician-reported symptoms) was sustained over 6 years.

“These results are very encouraging for Wilson disease patients, including for those already on standard of care treatment,” said Dr. Matthew Lorincz.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharmaceutical programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

