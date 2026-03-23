Monash University and ClinChoice Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Clinical Development of Innovative Therapies

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monash University and ClinChoice Inc, a leading global clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced a strategic partnership designed to fast-track early-phase clinical trials and bring groundbreaking health innovations and discoveries closer to patients worldwide.

Each organization brings distinct strengths to healthcare innovation, and both share a clear commitment to improving health and wellbeing for patients around the world.

Monash is a top 50 global university, and is Australia's largest university with a global presence across the Indo-Pacific, Europe and the US.

The University is also part of Australia's largest clinical trial network, spanning five major affiliated health services with more than 7,000 hospital beds and a national network of more than 3,000 GPs. Monash University-led trials account for around a quarter of all clinical trial activity in Australia, reaching a patient population of 4.5 million people.

The collaboration combines Monash University's internationally recognized research excellence and clinical ecosystem with ClinChoice's global development, regulatory and data science capabilities to support high‑quality, patient‑centric research across Australia and the broader international research landscape. A particular focus will be on accelerating early-phase clinical development and bringing innovative therapies to patients faster.

"Monash is deeply committed to pursuing impact-driven partnerships that leverage our expertise in research and healthcare innovation," said Professor Robyn Ward AM, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise). "We're proud to partner with ClinChoice. By combining our research excellence with their global capability, we can bring new therapies and technologies to patients while strengthening collaboration between our talented researchers with the global biotechnology sector."

"We are honored to formalize this partnership with Monash University, a globally respected institution at the forefront of pharmaceutical science," said Kevin Xu, Chairman and CEO of ClinChoice, "This collaboration is a strong testament to ClinChoice's mission to support innovation through academic and clinical partnerships."

"By combining our global development experience with Monash's research excellence, we will advance clinical research in an even more efficient and impactful manner, ultimately bringing new therapies to patients faster," added Kerry Dyson, President, International Clinical Operations at ClinChoice.

About Monash University

Monash University is one of Australia's premier research-intensive universities and a globally recognized leader in pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacology.

The university ranks in the world's top-50 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026, QS Sustainability Rankings 2026 and US News and World Report (USNWR) Best Global Universities Rankings 2025-26. Monash has an international reputation for excellence in healthcare research and translation, and is ranked third internationally in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and fourth in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Through its world-renowned Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS), Monash drives breakthrough innovations from target identification through preclinical and translational development. Consistently ranking among the top institutions worldwide for pharmacy and pharmacology, Monash plays a pivotal role in advancing novel therapeutics by integrating fundamental science with strong industry collaboration to translate research into real-world healthcare outcomes.

The university is home to the Monash Technology Precinct, bringing together researchers, industry partners and world-class facilities to drive collaboration and innovation - creating commercial opportunities and delivering meaningful benefits for communities.

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a global, clinical-stage CRO partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to translate scientific innovation into clinical impact. With more than 30 years of experience and operations spanning over 15 countries across North America, Europe and Indo/Asia-Pacific, ClinChoice brings deep therapeutic expertise in hematology/oncology, immunology and inflammation (I&I), cardiometabolics and CNS. Having delivered more than 3,000 studies globally, ClinChoice has a strong track record of working with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide, and delivering early phase as well as late stage programs with speed, quality and innovation.

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SOURCE ClinChoice Inc