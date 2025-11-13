MolecuLight to Exhibit and Showcase New Consensus on Fluorescence Imaging in Surgical Wound Management at IPAWS Summit 2025

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Corp., a global leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound assessment, is proud to announce the publication of a landmark international consensus report, developed by leading experts in wound care and surgery from across the United States. The report, titled "Fluorescence imaging in surgical wound management: A consensus-based approach", represents a pivotal step toward establishing fluorescence imaging as a key clinical tool for detecting and managing bacterial burden in surgical wound care.

MolecuLight will be exhibiting at the 2025 International Post-Acute Wound Care Society (IPAWS) Summit, where the company will showcase this significant publication alongside multiple scientific posters, and live demonstrations of its technology.

"This new consensus represents a major advancement for the field, demonstrating that fluorescence imaging is a critical evidence-based method for visualizing bacterial burden to improve surgical wound management," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "We're thrilled to exhibit at IPAWS 2025 and share these findings alongside our growing body of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that show the meaningful clinical impact of MolecuLight imaging on workflow, decision making and patient outcomes."

"As a co-author of this consensus and a clinician who has used MolecuLight technology extensively in wound care, I've witnessed how fluorescence imaging transforms how we identify and manage bacterial burden," said Dr. Thomas E. Serena, MD, FACS, FACHM, MAPWCA. "These insights have already reshaped wound care practice, and this consensus demonstrates the strong potential for similar impact within surgical applications as the next step in improving patient outcomes."

This consensus highlights how fluorescence imaging empowers clinicians to make informed, targeted decisions at every stage of surgical wound management:

Pre-operatively: Identifies wounds with elevated bacterial burden to guide risk stratification, treatment planning and patient education.

Identifies wounds with elevated bacterial burden to guide risk stratification, treatment planning and patient education. Intra-operatively: Confirms a clean surgical field and guides precise debridement, supporting better graft integration and surgical outcomes.

Confirms a clean surgical field and guides precise debridement, supporting better graft integration and surgical outcomes. Post-operatively: Detects subclinical bacterial presence early, monitors healing progress, and supports timely intervention to reduce the risk of surgical site infections.

With more than 100 peer-reviewed studies demonstrating its clinical value, MolecuLight continues to expand the evidence base supporting fluorescence imaging as a transformative tool for real-time bacterial detection. This new consensus reinforces the company's commitment to advancing wound care and surgical innovation, improving wound outcomes, enhancing patient quality of life, and reducing healthcare costs.

1Serena TE, Kapp D, Davenport T, Tettlebach W, Bohn G, Lantis JC, Suski M, Low M, Desvigne MN. Fluorescence imaging in surgical wound management: a consensus-based approach. Int J Tissue Repair. 2025;1(1):2–9. doi:10.63676/pxws0177

About MolecuLight Corp. and its wound imaging devices

MolecuLight Corp. is a privately held medical imaging company with a global footprint, dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. Both FDA-cleared Class II point-of-care systems provide real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden and accurate digital wound measurement. The MolecuLightDX® additionally offers thermal imaging for comprehensive wound assessment. The technologies' effectiveness and clinical utility are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculight-to-exhibit-and-showcase-new-consensus-on-fluorescence-imaging-in-surgical-wound-management-at-ipaws-summit-2025-302613741.html

SOURCE MolecuLight Corp.