Moleculent Introduces Glimt, the First Automated Instrument for Functional Profiling of Cell-Cell Interactions in Human Tissue

The Glimt platform brings Moleculent’s functional profiling technology to translational labs, enabling direct measurement of cell-cell communication in FFPE tissue at scale.

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FFPE--Moleculent AB, the life sciences technology company pioneering functional profiling, today announced Glimt, an automated platform that detects cell-cell interactions directly in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. The Glimt platform is now available to selected academic and biopharma labs through the Moleculent early access program, with commercial shipments expected in 2027.

“Researchers can see where cells are and what they express. What they haven’t been able to see is how cells talk to each other in the tissue,” said Olle Ericsson, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Moleculent. “Functional profiling closes that gap, and the Glimt Platform makes it possible. Any translational lab can now run it with the throughput and reproducibility needed for real studies, not just pilot experiments.”

The Glimt platform runs Moleculent’s proprietary Proximity Ligation Assay (PLA), which detects interacting receptor-ligand pairs between neighboring cells in their native tissue environment at high plex. In the same run, the platform detects individual proteins for cell typing, placing each interaction in its tissue context.

The instrument automates the workflow, from slide loading to data output, with minimal hands-on time. Glimt is designed to process two slides in parallel in a 48-hour run and to measure tens to hundreds of cell-cell interactions per sample. This enables large studies on clinical FFPE samples with high reproducibility.

“What excites me about this technology is that we can study many interactions at the same time. There is never just one interaction driving a patient’s outcome or a drug’s effect, and limiting a study to one or a few doesn’t reflect the biology of the tissue,” said Francesca Maria Bosisio, MD, PhD, an early access partner of Moleculent, Professor and Pathologist at KU Leuven and Director of the Spatial Proteomics Unit at the KU Leuven Institute for Single Cell Omics.

The Glimt platform is available through the Moleculent Early Access Program for selected academic and biopharma labs. Commercial shipments are expected in 2027, with pricing details to be shared at commercial launch.

To apply for early access, visit www.moleculent.com/early-access.

About Moleculent

Moleculent is a life sciences technology company decoding cellular networks to advance human health. The company is pioneering functional profiling, a category-defining approach to human biology that directly maps how cells communicate within intact tissue. Its platform is the first to measure cell–cell interactions in clinical tissue at scale, giving researchers a new way to study cellular complexity and the mechanisms of human disease.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Moleculent is backed by a group of specialist life sciences investors, including ARCH Venture Partners, Rubicon Healthcare Partners, and Eir Ventures, among others. For more information, visit www.moleculent.com.

Media Contact:

Anthony Petrucci on behalf of Moleculent

anthony@bioscribe.com