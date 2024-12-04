Mohawk College Students Advancing Breast Cancer Research

Hamilton’s next generation of advertisers are driving groundbreaking research to improve outcomes for breast cancer patients.









HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, Breast Cancer Canada is partnering with advertising students from Mohawk College, The Agency, to launch Progress Is Our Gift, a dynamic campaign designed to encourage Canadians to give the gift of research. The multi-media campaign, launching this week, invites Canadians to look beyond traditional holiday gifts and instead donate to a cause that can save lives.

The Progress Is Our Gift campaign, created by an all-male team of advertising students, aims to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Canada while generating critical funding for breast cancer research. The students developed a range of thoughtful ads across digital and out-of-home spaces throughout Ontario.

“Our market research revealed that people are increasingly looking for ways to make their holiday giving more meaningful,” says Samer Ahmadi, the student lead for the Progress Is Our Gift campaign. “Giving the gift of a donation that makes a real impact is a powerful way to bring meaning to the season.”

Breast Cancer Canada, with the invaluable support of leading doctors, scientists, and researchers, remains at the forefront of advancing cancer research in Canada. This commitment has inspired the students at Mohawk College, who have worked diligently to create this impactful campaign.

“Collaborating with talented students from Mohawk College has been truly inspiring,” says Megan Dunscombe, Communications Manager at Breast Cancer Canada. “This all-male team has brought fresh perspectives and boundless creativity to our advertising efforts, helping us craft a campaign that will raise vital funds and drive progress in breast cancer research across the country. As proud Mohawk College graduates, both Angela Marlatt, our Vice President of Mission & Advocacy, and I are deeply moved by the passion and dedication these students have shown. Their work captures the heart of breast cancer research—not just advancing science, but transforming lives.”

This campaign highlights the dedication of Mohawk College’s students and alumni. Joe Kispal of VENDO Media, another Mohawk alumni, brought the campaign to life through key digital billboard placements across Ontario. The collaborative efforts showcase the remarkable ability of the Mohawk community to unite to drive progress in breast cancer research.

The Hamilton billboard can be seen at 766 Burlington St. East in Hamilton, ON.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research and advocate and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding, meaning all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information, visit breastcancerprogress.ca.

About Mohawk College The Agency

The Agency is an experiential learning facility operating within the McKeil School of Business at Mohawk College. Students from a variety of programs including advertising, public relations, marketing, graphics, broadcast media, journalism and photography collaborate in developing real-world marketing and communications solutions for selected businesses in the greater Hamilton area. For more information, visit: mohawkcollege.ca/agency.

Contacts



Media Contact

Hana Baig

Santis Health

Hana.baig@santishealth.ca