Modular Medical to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2026 on September 15-16, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeb Besser, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2026.
iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:
Dates: September 15-16, 2026
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://ir.modular-medical.com/events.php
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Besser, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ModularMedical@KCSA.com.
About the Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump
The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.
About Modular Medical
Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.
Company Contact:
Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
IR@modular-medical.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto
Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
ModularMedical@KCSA.com
SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire