Modular Medical to Participate in the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists 2026 Annual Conference

Modular Medical, Inc ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the full commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced that management will host a booth at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists 2026 Annual Conference (the "Conference") in Columbus, Ohio, from August 7-10, 2026, where they will showcase the new Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the tubeless Pivot insulin pump and see firsthand how its intuitive, simplified design can expand access to insulin pump therapy. With one-button operation, tubeless freedom, and flexible wear that fits into everyday life, Pivot creates a compelling option for people who rely on daily insulin injections and may have never been offered pump therapy in the past. The Conference will provide an important opportunity for the team to engage diabetes care and education specialists, gather valuable feedback, and secure qualified leads, as they prepare for the October launch across five U.S. markets.

ADCES Conference Details:

Dates: August 7-10, 2026

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH

Booth: #1516

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Modular Medical's management team at the Conference, please email Patrick Pavlick at Patrick.pavlick@modular-medical.com or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ModularMedical@KCSA.com.

About the Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to commence the commercial launch of its Pivot pump product across multiple U.S. markets in October 2026, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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