Modular Medical Announces Formation of Pivot Innovation Council and Appointment of Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, FACP as Chairman

- Council to Provide Strategic Clinical Guidance on Commercialization, Patient Identification, Workflow Integration, and Evidence Generation

Modular Medical, Inc, ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced the formation of its Pivot Innovation Council, a cross-functional group of leading clinicians and healthcare experts established to help guide the company's clinical and commercial strategy. Diabetes care expert Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, FACP was appointed as chair of the Pivot Innovation Council. The council will provide insights on target patient populations, support optimization of clinical workflows, inform evidence-generation initiatives, and help refine the Pivot product roadmap and go-to-market approach, as the Company continues to scale its differentiated offering.

"The formation of the Pivot Innovation Council represents an important milestone for us, as we deepen our engagement with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders," said Jeb Besser, CEO. "By bringing together leading experts across disciplines, we are creating a forum that we believe will help ensure our solutions address real-world clinical needs and deliver meaningful value to providers, health systems, and patients."

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Gabbay as chair of the Pivot Innovation Council," continued Mr. Besser. "His unique combination of clinical expertise, healthcare transformation leadership, and deep experience advancing patient-centered care models will be invaluable as we continue to build clinical evidence, strengthen provider engagement, and expand our impact on patient outcomes."

Dr. Gabbay is internationally recognized for his work transforming diabetes care through innovative delivery models, population health strategies, and quality improvement initiatives. Over the course of his career, Dr. Gabbay has held numerous leadership roles dedicated to advancing diabetes care nationally and globally, including executive leadership positions with the American Diabetes Association and Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. His work has helped define and implement patient-centered care models across hundreds of clinical practices and has influenced healthcare delivery strategies worldwide.

Dr. Gabbay has led efforts to improve patient outcomes through care management programs, digital health solutions, clinical decision support tools, patient engagement strategies, and large-scale diabetes registries. His research and care transformation initiatives have been supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation. A respected clinician, researcher, and healthcare leader, Dr. Gabbay earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University, a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, and his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and a fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism through the joint Joslin Diabetes Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Brigham and Women's Hospital training program. He has also served as a visiting scientist at MIT and as a Professor of Medicine at Penn State College of Medicine.

Under Dr. Gabbay's leadership, Modular Medical will assemble a multidisciplinary Pivot Innovation Council tasked with advancing key clinical, evidence-generation, and care-delivery initiatives. The Council will focus on addressing the needs of patients who may benefit from a simpler, more accessible insulin pump experience, helping shape the future of diabetes management through practical innovation, clinical insight, and patient-centered care.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's plans for the Pivot Innovation Council, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

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