Modular Medical Announces Contract with National U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Manager, Expanding Access to Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot™ tubeless patch pump, today announced that it has secured a contract with a national U.S. pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) in the United States. Pursuant to the contract, the Company's Pivot insulin delivery system is now available through the national PBM. The Company believes the engagement with this national PBM represents a significant step forward in broadening patient access to the Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump and will further validate the Pivot pump as an accessible therapeutic option for people living with diabetes.

"We believe this agreement with a national PBM, one of the largest in the country, represents an important commercialization milestone for our Pivot patch pump," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "PBMs play a critical role in enabling patient access to therapies and medical technologies. We believe this relationship positions us to reach more patients who could benefit from a simpler, more approachable insulin-delivery solution."

Expanding Patient Access Through PBM Partnerships

Pharmacy benefit managers serve a central role in the U.S. healthcare ecosystem by working with health plans, employers, pharmacies, and manufacturers to manage prescription drug benefits and improve access to care. PBMs help evaluate clinical value, negotiate reimbursement arrangements, and facilitate formulary placement, enabling patients to access therapies through their existing healthcare benefits.

For innovative diabetes technologies, PBM partnerships can be an important driver of adoption by helping reduce barriers to access, increasing provider awareness, and streamlining reimbursement pathways. As healthcare stakeholders continue to focus on improving outcomes while managing costs, solutions that offer ease of use, patient satisfaction, and effective diabetes management are increasingly attracting attention.

About the Pivot Tubeless Patch Pump

The Pivot™ tubeless patch pump is a simple, wearable insulin delivery platform designed to provide continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with both basal and bolus insulin delivery over a three-day wear period. The system is intended to offer a practical and accessible pathway from multiple daily injections to insulin pump therapy for a broader population of people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.pivotpump.com.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot™ tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the contract with the national PBM, including providing broader access to the Company's Pivot pump product to individuals with diabetes, the successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire