Moderna Named a Top Employer by Science for Tenth Consecutive Year

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it was ranked as a top employer in the global biopharmaceutical industry in Science and Science Careers’ 2024 Top Employers Survey for the tenth consecutive year. Moderna was recognized for its commitment to continuous innovation, treating employees with respect, and social responsibility.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top employers in the industry for 10 years in a row,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This milestone underscores our dedication to fostering a digital-first, inclusive environment where our team can innovate and drive meaningful advancements to mRNA science and human health.”

In 2024, Moderna invested in a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across the organization, empowering every function to create novel use cases and GPTs to streamline workflows and achieve operational efficiency. Moderna also brought together its Cambridge, Massachusetts-based workforce in a new global headquarters, and continued a build-out of a manufacturing site in Marlborough, Massachusetts, to enable future manufacturing. As part of Moderna’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, the Company also marked the second anniversary of the Moderna Charitable Foundation and issued its third annual ESG Report.

“At Moderna, we are motivated by our potential to change the future of medicine,” said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer of Moderna. “The Company has grown substantially since the first time we were included on Science’s Top Employers list, but our team’s commitment to excellence has never wavered. We remain dedicated to cultivating a workplace where curiosity and purpose thrive together.”

For more than 20 years, Science has surveyed its readership to identify and celebrate the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the best reputation as employers. The 2024 survey’s findings were based on more than 6,400 completed surveys from readers of Science and other survey invitees, with responses from North America (65%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (11%) and other locations (5%). A vast majority (95%) of the respondents worked in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

For the complete feature along with individual company rankings, please visit: https://www.science.org/content/article/top-20-2024-who-did-science-readers-select-best-biopharma.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Head, Global Media Relations

+1 617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

+1 617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com