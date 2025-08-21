Model Medicines Selected to Present Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for Broad-Spectrum Antiviral MDL-001 at IDWeek 2025

MDL-001 has demonstrated in vivo proof of concept (PoC) against three viral families with in vitro efficacy against six viral families in total.

San Diego, California - August 25, 2025 — Model Medicines today announced that it has been selected for an oral presentation at IDWeek 2025, where, it will unveil the complete preclinical Proof-of-Concept data package for MDL‑001, its oral broad-spectrum antiviral clinical candidate.

● Preclinical Milestones: MDL-001 has demonstrated in vivo proof of concept (PoC) against three viral families and in vitro efficacy against six, making it the most expansive oral broad-spectrum antiviral candidate to date.

● Advancing Toward Clinical Trials: Model Medicines is completing IND-enabling studies, has initiated a GMP manufacturing program, and is planning regulatory filings in 2026, with clinical trial initiation immediately following IND clearance.

● New Era of Virology: MDL-001 is a first-in-category, non-nucleoside antiviral that challenges traditional virus-specific treatment approaches. The drug is part of Model Medicines’ virology program that has demonstrated broad antiviral activity, from viruses causing acute respiratory disease to viruses causing chronic liver diseases, as well as emerging viral threats.