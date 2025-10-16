MMS Named Finalist in the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards for KerusCloud® Clinical Trial Simulation Platform

CANTON, Mich. and BELFAST (October 16, 2025) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), announced today that it has been named a finalist in the 2025 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition for its clinical trial simulation platform, KerusCloud®. Recognized as one of the top solutions in the Data Analytics and Business Intelligence category, KerusCloud® has successfully demonstrated a powerful, data-driven impact by making clinical trial design more cost-effective, efficient, and scientifically robust and accelerating development strategies across therapeutic areas.

KerusCloud® empowers biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations to explore thousands of virtual clinical trial scenarios using real-world data and statistical accuracy before entering the clinic. By simulating design elements such as endpoints, recruitment rates, and estimands, research teams can make faster, more informed decisions to ultimately improve trial execution and boost the probability of regulatory and commercial success.

“At MMS, innovation means creating forward-thinking, practical solutions that directly address the real-world challenges of clinical development,” said Mohamad Zahreddine, Chief Technology Officer at MMS. “We’re honored that the Fierce Innovation Awards have recognized our commitment to transforming data into meaningful insights. As we continue to expand our global footprint and advance our capabilities in analytics and AI, our mission remains clear — to empower Sponsors with scalable, data-driven tools that accelerate development and deliver life-changing therapies to patients around the world.”

Continuous Innovation Expands KerusCloud’s Strategic Value

This latest honor from the Fierce Innovation Awards supports a series of significant recent product innovations that strengthen KerusCloud’s statistical depth, computational performance, and user experience, further extending its impact in high-need therapeutic areas such as oncology and for supporting complex decision-making.

Recent innovations include:

● New statistical features such as Restricted Mean Survival Time (RMST) and event-driven interim analyses to support oncology-specific clinical trial designs.

● Support for decision-point modeling and multiplicity handling, helping Sponsors evaluate tradeoffs across multiple trial configurations.

● Cloud compute optimization, with customizable AWS instance selection per clinical trial simulation task to enhance performance and cost-efficiency.

● Improved user interface and experience, delivering faster response times, enhanced visualization interactivity, and better control over clinical trial simulation output for quality checks and decision support.

Aiden Flynn, SVP of Statistical Consulting at MMS, added, “These enhancements further establish KerusCloud® as a strategic and innovative simulation platform that evolves in step with emerging data. For biotech and pharma teams aiming to de-risk development early, KerusCloud® provides the insight and confidence needed to design stronger, more efficient programs that deliver value to both Sponsors and investors.”

Earlier this year, MMS was honored by winning the 2025 Fierce CRO Award in the category of Excellence in Client Service and Partnership and CEO Dr. Uma Sharma earned the CRO Champion Award.

To learn more about KerusCloud or request a demonstration, visit: https://mmsholdings.com/ai-technology/keruscloud-clinical-trial-simulation/.

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a19-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across five continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating.

For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, dmclean1@mmsholdings.com

+1-734-716-4182