MMS Named Finalist in Citeline’s 2025 Scrip Awards for Best Contract Research Organization (CRO) – Specialist Providers

CANTON, Mich. (September 25, 2025) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), announced today that it has been named to the 2025 Scrip Awards shortlist for Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers. Powered by Citeline, a Norstella Company, and hosted in London, UK, this honor recognizes CROs that play a critical role in accelerating drug development through focused, high-quality clinical research support and regulatory services.

The Best CRO – Specialist Providers category celebrates CROs that deliver exceptional results in offering specialized expertise across trial design, execution, data analysis, and regulatory submissions. MMS was previously named the winner of this award category in 2021, and the repeat recognition as a finalist highlights the consistency in delivery, client satisfaction, and continued global growth of MMS.

“We are proud to once again be recognized by the Scrip Awards and to stand alongside other leaders in the pharma and biotech industries,” said Uma Sharma, PhD, CEO at MMS. “Being shortlisted for a second time after previously winning this award, shows how our commitment to strong science, technical advancements in the data space, and operational integrity continues to create a measurable impact for our sponsor partners around the world.”

European Growth and Global Footprint

In recent years, MMS has significantly expanded its global footprint, particularly in the UK and Europe, strengthening both its operational presence and client base across the region through the acquisition and integration of Belfast-based data science and biostatistics company, Exploristics. For almost two decades, MMS teams have played a central role in high-impact regulatory submissions, strategic consulting, and data-driven approaches to drug development that support pharmaceutical and biotech partners across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare diseases, psychedelics, and other emerging areas of high unmet need. MMS also plays a key role curating and analyzing data for various global healthcare disease-focused groups.

“Our growth has been intentional, strategic, and rooted in meeting the increasingly complex needs of drug development organizations,” said Ben Dudley, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at MMS. “Through the years, our global teams have driven technology and AI-enabled innovation and collaborated with our clients to deliver important medical advances to patients. Their expertise and dedication are at the core of everything we deliver. We are grateful for the trust that our sponsor partners place in MMS, and we would not be able to continue to scale globally and gain recognition like this without them.”

Data-focused services, regulatory and statistical strategy support, and a global footprint have positioned MMS as a go-to partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, helping them accelerate development and improve outcomes. Earlier this year, MMS earned the Fierce CRO Award for Excellence in Client Service and Partnership, further underscoring its leadership in advancing innovative solutions for clinical development. MMS also won the Overall Data Science Solution of the Year at the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards, reinforcing the company’s mission to lead at the forefront of data innovation and help sponsors unlock the full value of their most important asset — their data.

Winners of the 2025 Scrip Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane (22 Park Ln, London W1K 1BE, United Kingdom) this December. View the full shortlist at https://www.citeline.com/en/awards/scripawards, and learn more about MMS at www.mmsholdings.com.

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a 19-year track record, technology-enabled services (from AI to advanced analytics), and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across five continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating.

For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

