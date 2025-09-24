MLAB Biosciences Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointments of Peter Kang and Kathryn Wagner, Deepening Scientific Expertise in Neuromuscular Medicine

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MLAB Biosciences, a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for neuromuscular disease, today announced the appointment of Kathryn R. Wagner, M.D., Ph.D. and Peter B. Kang, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Together with SAB Chair Dr. Edward M. Kaye, these appointments bring a distinguished group of leaders whose combined expertise spans drug development, translational medicine, and clinical care in neuromuscular disease.

Dr. Wagner is a globally recognized neuromuscular physician-scientist and Professor Emerita of Neurology and Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of TREAT-NMD and previously held senior leadership roles at Roche and Novartis, including Vice President and Global Head of Neuromuscular Diseases at Roche. She is the Founding Director of the Center for Genetic Muscle Disorders at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and has dedicated her career to advancing translational research in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and other neuromuscular diseases.

Dr. Kang is Professor and Vice Chair of Research in the Department of Neurology and Director of the Greg Marzolf Jr. Muscular Dystrophy Center at the University of Minnesota. He currently serves as President of the Child Neurology Society and Editor of Neurology® Genetics. Dr. Kang was previously Chief of the Division of Pediatric Neurology at the University of Florida and Director of the Electromyography Laboratory at Boston Children's Hospital, and has been at the forefront of genetic discovery and translational research in muscular dystrophy and related disorders.

"We are honored to welcome Kathryn and Peter to our SAB," said Yunxiang Zhu, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of MLAB Biosciences, and the inventor of MLAB-001. "Their complementary strengths in translational science, patient-facing neuromuscular care, and academic leadership reinforce Ed Kaye's industry leadership. Together, they position our SAB to guide MLAB-001 toward the clinic and support the development of a pipeline of transformative therapies."

"MLAB is bringing a bold new approach to muscle regeneration," said Dr. Wagner. "I am excited to help guide the translation of this innovative strategy into meaningful therapies for patients."

"MLAB's science is compelling and highly differentiated," added Dr. Kang. "I look forward to contributing to the advancement of therapies that can address urgent needs in Duchenne and other neuromuscular diseases."

MLAB's lead program, MLAB-001, is a muscle-specific antibody-fusion protein designed to activate the Notch signaling pathway and promote muscle regeneration. Unlike dystrophin-focused strategies, MLAB-001 is dystrophin-mutation agnostic, offering potential benefit to all DMD patients, either alone or in combination with existing therapies.

With Drs. Wagner, Kang, and Kaye, MLAB has assembled a Scientific Advisory Board with unmatched depth across academic medicine, translational research, and neuromuscular drug development.

About MLAB Biosciences

MLAB is a biotechnology company incubated by ABio-X Holding ("ABio-X") with a focus on accelerating breakthroughs in protein therapeutic development for musculoskeletal diseases. ABio-X is a next-generation incubation platform creating life sciences companies at the convergence of disruptive technologies and innovative science to provide a better future for patients globally. ABio-X is founded and sponsored by CBC Group, a healthcare-dedicated asset management firm headquartered in Singapore.

