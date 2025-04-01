Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Share Latest Data on Investigational ND0612 at the 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that three poster presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson’s disease (PD) will be shared at the 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders (AD/PD), taking place April 1-5 in Vienna, Austria, and online. ND0612 is being evaluated as a 24-hour, continuous, subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD).

“We welcome the opportunity at AD/PD 2025 to discuss the latest findings on investigational ND0612 from the pivotal Phase 3 BouNDless trial, and its open-label extension phase, with fellow experts in the Parkinson’s disease space,” said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. “Exploring research in areas of significant unmet need remains a key priority for us as we work to better support those living with Parkinson’s disease.”

MTPA’s posters will be viewable in the Exhibition from April 4-5, 10:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. CET.

Presentation Details:

Efficacy of ND0612 for People with Parkinson’s Disease Experiencing Motor Fluctuations: Subgroup-Analyses from a Randomized, Active Controlled Phase 3 Study (Nelson Lopes, M.D.; NeuroDerm) Poster Shift 02- 069

One Year Efficacy and Safety of ND0612 for Motor Fluctuations in Parkinson’s Disease: Open-Label Extension Phase of the BouNDless Study (Olivier Rascol, M.D.; MTPA) Poster Shift 02-070

Quality of Life with 24-Hour Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (ND0612): QoL Results from a Phase 3 Randomized, Active-Controlled Study ( Fabrizio Stocchi , M.D., Ph.D., Institute for Research and Medical Care (IRCCS), San Raffaele, Rome ) Poster Shift 02-071

Presentations will highlight findings from the pivotal Phase 3 BouNDless trial (), including a subgroup analysis evaluating the efficacy and safety of ND0612 in different subgroups of people with PD experiencing motor fluctuations, as well as data derived from patient-reported outcomes assessing quality of life in people with PD with motor fluctuations. Additionally, one-year outcomes from the ongoing open-label extension phase of the BouNDless trial will be presented.

About ND0612

ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan’s pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of “Creating hope for all facing illness”. To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on “precision medicine” to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop “around the pill solutions” to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm’s website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

