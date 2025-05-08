Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Present Research on ALS Pathology at the 2025 ALS Drug Development Summit

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that preclinical research exploring key mechanisms underlying amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) pathology will be presented at the 2025 ALS Drug Development Summit being held in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12-14.

"We remain committed to deepening our understanding of ALS and are pleased to share data that may help inform future therapeutic strategies," said Takayuki Shirakawa, Senior Research Scientist of the NeuroDiscovery Lab at MTPA. "These findings contribute to the growing body of knowledge around TDP-43 pathology and offer promising avenues for further investigation in ALS drug discovery."

Preclinical Data:



The presentation will feature findings from preclinical research examining the effects of LRSAM1 in mitigating TDP-43 pathophysiology by promoting the degradation of the cytotoxic C-terminal fragments of TDP-43 iPSC-derived neurons from a patient with ALS. These findings support the advancement of therapeutic strategies targeting TDP-43 pathology and neuronal toxicity in ALS.1

Modeling ALS Pathophysiology Using Patient-Derived iPSCs for Therapeutic Insights ( Makoto Tamura , Senior Director; MTPA)



Oral Presentation: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET , Monday, May 12

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.



Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

1 Shirakawa, T., Mikuriya, T., Florencia Salinas, F.,Tamura, M. (2024, December 7). LRSAM1 Protects Neurons in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis by Regulating the TDP-43 Proteostasis [Oral presentation]. Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) 35th International Symposium on ALS/MND, Montreal, Canada

