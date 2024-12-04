Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Present Data on Investigational ND0612 at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Parkinson Study Group

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced the presentation of two abstracts on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson’s disease (PD) at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Parkinson Study Group (PSG), being held December 5-8 in Nashville, Tenn. ND0612 is being evaluated as a 24-hour, continuous, subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD).

“We look forward to attending the PSG meeting where we will discuss our latest findings on investigational ND0612 with other experts from the scientific community,” said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. “This ongoing research is driven by our passion to support the Parkinson’s disease community and continue investigating areas of significant unmet needs for patients.”

MTPA’s posters will be presented in Grand Hall A, B & C on December 5, 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. CST:

Presentation Details:

Continuous Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion with ND0612 for Parkinson’s Disease: Three-Year Data from the Open-Label BeyoND Study ( Jonathan Pereira , M.D.; MTPA)

Characterization of Infusion Site Reactions (ISRs) with 24-Hour Subcutaneous Infusion of ND0612: Findings from an Integrated Safety Database (Jonathan Pereira, M.D.; MTPA)

Presentations will discuss outcomes from the open-label, PhaseBeyoND study (), which evaluated the safety and efficacy of investigational ND0612 over three years in people with PD experiencing motor fluctuations, as well as a characterization of infusion site reactions (ISRs) reported from treatment with ND0612 in clinical studies.

About ND0612

ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Osaka

Japan’s

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi,, the birthplace ofpharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of “Creating hope for all facing illness”. To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on “precision medicine” to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop “around the pill solutions” to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm’s website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

