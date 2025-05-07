SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Presentations at the 30th World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders (IAPRD)

May 7, 2025 | 
3 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that two poster presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the 30th World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders (IAPRD) to be held May 7-10 in New York City. ND0612 is being evaluated as a 24-hour, continuous, subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD).

"We are pleased to present our ongoing research evaluating ND0612 in Parkinson's disease at IAPRD," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "This continued work reflects our dedication to expanding our knowledge of PD and sharing key study insights with the broader patient and scientific communities." 

MTPA's posters will be viewable in the Exhibit and Poster Hall throughout the meeting and presented during the Guided Poster Tour on Saturday, May 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Presentation Details:

Presentations will highlight findings from the pivotal Phase 3 BouNDless trial (NCT04006210), evaluating ND0612 in individuals with PD experiencing motor fluctuations. The data presented will include patient-reported outcomes assessing motor experiences of daily living, as well as the impact of 24-hour treatment with ND0612 on motor state transitions, based on patient home diaries.

  • Effect of ND0612 Continuous Infusion on Motor Performance and Experiences of Daily Living in Patients with Parkinson's Disease (Rebecca Vayalumkal, PharmD, RPh; MTPA)



  • Impact of 24-hour Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (ND0612) on Daily Motor State Characteristics of Patients with Parkinson's Disease Experiencing Motor Fluctuations (Rebecca Vayalumkal, PharmD, RPh; MTPA)

About ND0612 

ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn

Media inquiries:

Media_MTPA@mt-pharma-us.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-tanabe-pharma-america-announces-presentations-at-the-30th-world-congress-on-parkinsons-disease-and-related-disorders-iaprd-302447655.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Layoffs
BMS Axes 516 More Employees in New Jersey
May 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel