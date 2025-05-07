Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Presentations at the 30th World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders (IAPRD)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that two poster presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the 30th World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders (IAPRD) to be held May 7-10 in New York City. ND0612 is being evaluated as a 24-hour, continuous, subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD).

"We are pleased to present our ongoing research evaluating ND0612 in Parkinson's disease at IAPRD," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "This continued work reflects our dedication to expanding our knowledge of PD and sharing key study insights with the broader patient and scientific communities."

MTPA's posters will be viewable in the Exhibit and Poster Hall throughout the meeting and presented during the Guided Poster Tour on Saturday, May 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Presentation Details:



Presentations will highlight findings from the pivotal Phase 3 BouNDless trial (NCT04006210), evaluating ND0612 in individuals with PD experiencing motor fluctuations. The data presented will include patient-reported outcomes assessing motor experiences of daily living, as well as the impact of 24-hour treatment with ND0612 on motor state transitions, based on patient home diaries.

Effect of ND0612 Continuous Infusion on Motor Performance and Experiences of Daily Living in Patients with Parkinson's Disease ( Rebecca Vayalumkal , PharmD, RPh; MTPA)









( Impact of 24-hour Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (ND0612) on Daily Motor State Characteristics of Patients with Parkinson's Disease Experiencing Motor Fluctuations ( Rebecca Vayalumkal , PharmD, RPh; MTPA)

About ND0612



ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.



Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.



NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media inquiries:



Media_MTPA@mt-pharma-us.com

