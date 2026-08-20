Mitochon Pharmaceuticals Announces $1 Million Award From ALS Association for Phase II Clinical Study

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALS--Mitochon Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the receipt of a $1 million Hoffman ALS Clinical Trial Award from the ALS Association. This funding will pave the way for a 24-week sporadic ALS study and expand upon recent clinical studies in Europe showing a quick drop in Neurofilament Light (NfL) in sporadic ALS participants taking MP-101 capsules.

MP-101 is a First-in-Class oral, brain penetrating small molecule that enhances mitochondrial function by correcting high oxidative stress, calcium toxicity, and low energy, while inducing protective factors.

“ALS is a truly insidious disease that typically strikes people in the prime of their life. Appearing rooted in mitochondrial dysfunction, ALS has been top of our priorities for many years, and the findings from Dr. Lan Wei-LaPierre’s, PhD (University Florida) research confirmed that MP-101’s pharmacology matched her theory of calcium toxicity as an early event in motor neuron loss in ALS,” said Dr. John Geisler, PhD CSO/co-founder of Mitochon.

“We are honored to receive such a significant award. It is a great endorsement of the idea of using a mitochondrial uncoupler as a treatment for ALS and will help fund the Phase II study planned for early 2027,” added Robert Alonso, CEO.

“We are pleased to support the continued evaluation of MP-101 through our Hoffman ALS Clinical Trial Awards. By funding programs at this critical stage, we are striving to accelerate the development of therapeutic candidates that can help make ALS a livable disease,” said Dr. Kuldip Dave, Chief Scientist at the ALS Association.

MP-101 is unique in that the mechanism of action is based upon biophysics, a “mitochondrial proton therapy”. This specific targeted approach restores mitochondrial health, bioenergetics and protects neuronal cells from damage.

About Mitochon Pharmaceuticals

Mitochon was founded with the mission to develop treatments for insidious diseases through the modulation of mitochondrial physiology, with applications to neurodegenerative disorders, such as ALS, Huntington’s Disease (HD), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), etc... Mitochon’s programs specifically harness the power of the mitochondria to provide broad neuroprotection. These compounds, through micro-dosing, elicit mild increases in energy expenditure that cascades into strengthening cellular survival. Additional Information: www.mitochonpharma.com

About ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The mission of the ALS Association is to make ALS livable and cure it. For more information about the ALS Association, visit www.als.org.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. Few treatment options exist, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

Robert Alonso, CEO

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

215-313-3905, ralonso@mitochonpharma.com