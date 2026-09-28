Mission Bio Showcases Tapestri Across Drug Discovery and Clinical Development at World CDx Summit

Merck & Co. will present new single-cell functional genomics data generated using purpose-built assays developed with Mission Bio’s Assay Services team.

Incyte will share updated clinical single-cell data characterizing its calreticulin-targeted therapy for myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Mission Bio will present new clinical utility data demonstrating the advantages of single-cell measurable residual disease (MRD) analysis over standard-of-care methods in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, the single-cell multiomics leader, today announced that Merck & Co. and Incyte will each present new data generated using Mission Bio’s Assay Services and Tapestri® Platform at the 16th World Clinical Biomarkers & Companion Diagnostics Summit (World CDx), alongside a third presentation from Mission Bio featuring new clinical data in acute myeloid leukemia. Together, the presentations demonstrate the use of single-cell multiomics from early-stage target validation through clinical mechanism-of-action studies and measurable residual disease assessment.

Sydney Hart, PhD, Principal Scientist Functional Genomics at Merck & Co. (Merck), will present new functional genomics findings supporting its drug development programs, partnering with Mission Bio's Assay Services team using the Tapestri® Platform. Incyte's Erin Crowgey, PhD, Director of Translational Medicine, will present new single-cell data on INCA033989, an antibody targeting mutant calreticulin (CALR)-positive cells in myeloproliferative neoplasms disease subtypes. Mission Bio's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Zivjena Vucetic, will present new clinical data demonstrating how single-cell measurable residual disease (MRD) profiling improves standard-of-care compared to current methods for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

The presentations from Merck and Incyte reflect the growing use of Tapestri and Mission Bio’s Assay Services by pharmaceutical companies to answer pipeline-specific questions across drug discovery and clinical development.

MERCK: A SINGLE-CELL PLATFORM FOR LINKING CRISPR-EDITED VARIANTS TO TRANSCRIPTIONAL OUTCOMES

Date: October 8, 2026

Time: 12:20 PM ET

Track: Biomarker Discovery & Translation

Speaker: Sydney Hart, Scientist, Merck & Co.

Merck scientist Sydney Hart, PhD, partnered with Mission Bio's Assay Services team to build a targeted DNA and RNA single-cell assay on the Tapestri® Platform to study how CRISPR-edited genetic variants affect immune cell function in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. Evaluating several single-cell platforms, Merck ultimately selected Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform for its ability to capture targeted genomic and transcriptional information from the same cell while preserving cell yield, confirming expected disease effects and establishing a mechanistic link for target validation to improve drug development decision-making.

INCYTE: CHARACTERIZING MECHANISM OF ACTION FOR MYELOPROLIFERATIVE NEOPLASMS TARGETED THERAPY (INCA033989) USING SINGLE-CELL MULTIOMICS IN THE CLINIC

Date: October 8, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Track: Clinical & CDx Development

Speaker: Erin Crowgey, Director of Translational Medicine, Incyte

Incyte's Erin Crowgey, PhD, will present new single-cell clinical data on their monoclonal antibody, INCA033989, that targets mutant calreticulin (CALR)-positive cells in essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, which are disease subtypes of myeloproliferative neoplasms. These data were generated using a custom Tapestri assay designed by Mission Bio’s Assay Services to measure 46 proteins and 37 genes in the same cell. The single-cell analysis demonstrated depletion of mutant CALR-positive cells and repopulation by wild-type cells with relevant clinical improvements. This illustrates how single-cell multiomics can help characterize the mechanism of action for targeted therapies and track target cell populations and their responses to therapy in the clinic.

MISSION BIO: SINGLE-CELL MRD ASSESSMENT IN AML: ADVANCING BEYOND STANDARD CARE

Date: October 7, 2026

Time: 2:10 PM ET

Track: Clinical & CDx Development

Speaker: Zivjena Vucetic, Chief Medical Officer, Mission Bio

Addressing limitations of standard-of-care AML MRD assays like bulk NGS and flow cytometry due to complex clonal evolution and overlapping immunophenotypes, Dr. Vucetic will present clinical study data showing that single-cell multiomics achieved 93% sensitivity compared to 43% for flow cytometry and 71% for other molecular methods. Additional evidence presented will also support that single-cell MRD profiling provides more accurate stratification of relapse-free survival in AML patient samples.

Single-cell multiomic approaches are redefining how functional genomic and clinical readouts are applied across drug development. In discovery, these approaches link genetic edits to their functional consequences to support target validation. In the clinic, they characterize how a targeted therapy acts on disease-driving cells and track molecular response over time. For MRD monitoring, single-cell data offer evidence to better anticipate relapse. Together, the three presentations illustrate how single-cell multiomics can connect genetic variation to cellular function, characterize treatment response in individual cell populations, and identify residual disease with greater resolution across drug development pipelines.

All talks are open to registered World CDx attendees. Full agenda and registration details are available at https://world-cdx.com/.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is the single-cell multiomics leader. The company's Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional standard of care methods, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies, notably by advancing the clinical utility of measurable residual disease (MRD) monitoring in diseases like acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio continues to set the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

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