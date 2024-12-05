Mission Bio Showcases Critical Insights Into Multiple Myeloma, AML MRD, CAR-T Safety & Integrated Single-Cell DNA and Fusion Profiling at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting

More than 20 presentations from top academic and pharma institutions worldwide will demonstrate how innovations like Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform are driving breakthroughs in hematology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, today announced the full list of presentations by leading researchers and clinicians spanning multiple indications of blood cancer, leveraging the Tapestri Platform to advance therapeutic research and development at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. More than 20 presentations at the event, which takes place Dec. 7-10 in San Diego, will shine a spotlight on how Mission Bio’s customers are using Tapestri and associated products to gain a broader and deeper understanding of Multiple Myeloma, AML, Lymphoma, and CAR-T therapy development.





Among these presentations, Mission Bio will showcase new datasets for the first time, demonstrating how the Tapestri Single-cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution, which became commercially available this year, can be used to integrate genomic, immunophenotypic, and clonotypic assessment to pinpoint disease-driving clones in Multiple Myeloma (MM). The team behind the data was led by Mission Bio CTO and co-founder Adam Sciambi.

“Our ongoing mission is to provide scientists with the means to understand hard-to-treat diseases like MM in ways that will lead to new, more effective treatments,” Sciambi said. “We’re looking forward to sharing our findings on the role of rare clones in the progression from precursor conditions like monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) and smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) to full-blown MM, as well as the comprehensive clonal architecture underlying relapse and treatment resistance. We’re equally excited to see what our customers are doing to advance research into other forms of cancer.”

A new study from Heidelberg University Hospital will showcase the value of single-cell DNA+protein multiomics sequencing to refine minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Presented under the title “Clonal Dynamics of Leukemic and Clonal Hematopoiesis Mutations Predict Relapse in Single Cell MRD Analysis of AML in First Complete Remission,” the research uses patient samples to demonstrate how this approach offers greater precision than current techniques, potentially establishing a way to redefine AML MRD.

Researchers from the University of Cincinnati will also introduce the first-ever data demonstrating the feasibility of integrating DNA and fusion profiling at the single-cell level as a multiomic approach. The presentation, titled “Single-Cell Multi-Omic Analysis of KMT2A-Rearranged Pediatric Acute Leukemia Clonal Evolution,” is the first of its kind to utilize the combination of simultaneous molecular profiling and fusion identification at the single-cell level for pediatric leukemia.

Following a recent publication in the New England Journal of Medicine, new findings from Stanford University highlight the power of single-cell DNA sequencing to uncover critical genomic insights in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, revealing myeloid predominance for TP53 clonal hematopoiesis in post-CAR therapy myeloid neoplasms (tMN) among non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients. These findings, presented under the title “Single Institution Analysis of Lymphoma Treatment Related Post-CAR Myeloid Neoplasms,” underscore the potential of single-cell DNA sequencing to inform CAR T therapy development, enabling safer treatments by addressing risks tied to therapy-induced molecular changes.

Additional institutions included among the presentations at ASH include the National Institutes of Health, Weill Cornell Medical College, University of Pennsylvania, Berlin Institute of Health, Oxford University Hospitals, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and University of Toronto. For the full list of poster and oral presentations, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Mission Bio team at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting, please visit https://go.missionbio.com/ash-2024. Attendees can also learn more about the Tapestri Platform and all of Mission Bio’s multiomics solutions by visiting booth #2112.

