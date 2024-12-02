Mission Bio Partners With Top Researchers From University of Miami to Accelerate Early Relapse Detection & Treatment Selection of Multiple Myeloma Patients

The study will present first-of-its-kind dataset from Mission Bio’s Tapestri Single-cell DNA Multiple Myeloma Panel to unlock understanding of MM relapse

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with Dr. C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD, head of one of the world’s leading myeloma computational and translational research laboratories. Dr. Landgren’s team, including Dr. David Coffey and Dr. Benjamin Diamond, at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, will work together to generate clinical data sets using Mission Bio’s Tapestri Single-cell DNA Multiple Myeloma Panel to examine Multiple Myeloma (MM) at an unprecedented level of clonal detail, promising to reveal new insights that may potentially improve outcomes for MM patients.





MM is a challenging and incurable blood cancer that afflicts around 230,000 people worldwide. Relapse is a particular problem for many of these patients — as many as 50% experience relapse within the first year of frontline treatments, and only 20% of relapse victims survive for five years with current standard therapies.

The key to controlling relapse in MM patients lies in better understanding of resistant clones: cells that have developed mutations or alterations that help them evade treatment. However, current tools inadequately profile the disease from the initial emergence of clones to full-blown myeloma. Using clinical samples from University of Miami, the goal of the collaboration is to help predict which patients are at higher risk of relapse, and, in the event of relapse, whether it can inform and guide subsequent treatment decisions. In addition, the project will determine if blood can be used as an alternative sample for patient testing instead of bone marrow samples. The utilization of blood would vastly improve sample accessibility and alleviate the invasive patient experience.

“We recognize that Multiple Myeloma is a genetically complex disease that hasn’t been easy to comprehend fully using existing methods, particularly when it comes to the crucial questions of when patients might experience relapse and what clinicians should do next when relapse occurs,” said Dr. Landgren. “Our aim is to utilize Tapestri to better understand Multiple Myeloma disease heterogeneity, which in turn will allow us to detect and treat relapse faster. Ultimately, we hope to demonstrate the clinical feasibility of the Multiple Myeloma assay and to facilitate the establishment of Tapestri to advance outcomes for patients.”

“Our partners and customers continue to push the boundaries of single-cell DNA and multiomic analysis in new and inspiring ways,” said Brian Kim, CEO of Mission Bio. “The work being done by Dr. Landgren and his team promises to unearth critical insights that will not only be able to help predict relapse in Multiple Myeloma patients, but also inform more effective, personalized treatment strategies in the future.”

For more on the Tapestri Single-cell DNA Multiple Myeloma Panel, please visit missionbio.com/products/panels/multiple-myeloma/.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a leading life science company, specializing in the advancement of single-cell DNA and multiomics analysis. The company’s Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from firms including Mayfield Fund, Novo Growth, Cota Capital, and Agilent Technologies. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

