Mission Bio Launches Tapestri® Triomics for Simultaneous DNA, RNA, and Protein Analysis at Single-Cell Resolution

New Tapestri® capability connects genotype, gene expression, and phenotype in the same cell, giving researchers a direct view of how genetic alterations shape cellular behavior.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multi-omics, today announced Tapestri® Triomics, a new expansion of the Tapestri Platform that simultaneously analyzes DNA, RNA, and protein in the same cell. By connecting genotype, gene expression, and phenotype at single-cell resolution, Triomics moves researchers beyond isolated molecular measurements and toward a direct view of how genetic changes shape cellular behavior.

The launch was announced during World Single-Cell Day, an inaugural virtual event convening researchers to discuss how single-cell technologies are advancing disease biology, therapeutic development, and cellular function research.

"Biology is connected, but our measurements have not been," said Brian Kim, CEO of Mission Bio. "DNA tells us what has changed, RNA shows us how the cell is responding, and protein reveals the resulting phenotype. Tapestri Triomics brings these signals together in the same cell, opening a new way to understand the relationship between genotype and cellular function."

Early work with Triomics demonstrates the approach in hematologic disease. Terra L. Lasho, Ph.D., of Mayo Clinic, and colleagues applied the Tapestri Platform to bone marrow from patients with ASXL1-mutant myeloid disease, measuring genome, transcriptome, and protein together to compare mutant and wild-type clones and how they may contribute to disease progression.

"Triomics allows us to move beyond identifying which cells carry an ASXL1 mutation and begin asking what that mutation means for their biology," said Dr. Lasho. "Integrating genotype, transcriptome, and protein in the same cell gives us a deeper understanding of myeloid disease progression."

Triomics builds on the Tapestri Platform's foundation in single-cell DNA analysis and its established multi-omic capabilities, extending it to interrogate three dimensions of cell biology at once without requiring researchers to integrate data across separate platforms.

Tapestri Triomics is available for research use only. Mission Bio will showcase the technology at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2026 Annual Meeting, October 20 to 24 in Montréal, Canada, at its exhibit booth and in a featured presentation by Dr. Lasho, "Single-Cell Multi-Omic Dissection of ASXL1-Mutant Clonal Hematopoiesis: Integrating Genotype, Transcriptome, and Protein in Myeloid Disease Progression."

This launch continues Mission Bio's leadership in single-cell multi-omics. By enabling simultaneous analysis of genotype, gene expression, and protein within the same cells, Triomics sets a new standard for how researchers investigate disease biology, therapeutic development, and cell and gene therapy programs.

For more information, visit missionbio.com/capabilities/triomics.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is the single-cell multi-omics leader. The company’s Tapestri® Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional standard of care methods, Tapestri® provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri® to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. With the Tapestri® Platform, Mission Bio continues to set the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri® Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

Media Contact: media@missionbio.com