Mission Bio and Human Cell Atlas Collaborate to Expand Access to Single-Cell Multiomics Ahead of HCA 2026 Meeting

Partnership provides Human Cell Atlas members with access to the Tapestri Platform for integrated single-cell DNA, RNA, and protein analysis

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, the leader in single-cell multiomics solutions, today announced a collaboration with the Human Cell Atlas (HCA), a global consortium working to create comprehensive reference maps of all human cells to advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of disease.

The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Human Cell Atlas General Meeting 2026, taking place June 16–18 in Boston, where Mission Bio will participate alongside leading researchers and collaborators from across the global single-cell community.

Through the collaboration, HCA members will gain discounted access to Mission Bio’s Tapestri® Platform, an end-to-end single-cell multiomics solution enabling high-resolution analysis of DNA, targeted DNA + RNA, and DNA + protein from the same cell. The collaboration also includes access to Mission Bio’s validated assay portfolio, bioinformatics support, and custom assay development capabilities to support emerging research applications across genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and related omics fields.

The Human Cell Atlas brings together researchers and institutions worldwide to accelerate collaborative discovery and establish best practices for single-cell and spatial biology research, including standards for data processing, storage, and accessibility. By enabling high-resolution single-cell multiomic data generated on the Tapestri® Platform, the collaboration will help support the HCA’s growing computational and AI-driven efforts to build comprehensive cellular reference maps and uncover how genomic variation shapes cellular function, health, and disease.

“The Human Cell Atlas was founded to build a global, collaborative framework for understanding human health through cellular biology,” said John Randall, Executive Director of HCA. “We welcome the participation of technology developers like Mission Bio, to add single-cell multiomic insights that can help researchers better understand cellular diversity and disease biology across a wide range of applications.”

“Human biology is incredibly complex, and understanding disease requires technologies that can capture that complexity at single-cell resolution,” said Brian Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bio. “We are excited to collaborate with the Human Cell Atlas and support its global research community with integrated single-cell multiomic capabilities that connect genotype to phenotype with unprecedented clarity.”

Mission Bio’s Tapestri® Platform is designed to enable researchers to characterize cellular heterogeneity and connect genetic variation with functional biology at single-cell resolution. Applications span hematologic malignancies, cell and gene therapies, gene editing, biomarker discovery, and translational research.

For more information about Mission Bio, visit missionbio.com

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is the single-cell multi-omics leader. The company’s Tapestri® Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional standard of care methods, Tapestri® provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri® to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. With the Tapestri® Platform, Mission Bio continues to set the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri® Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

Media Contact

media@missionbio.com