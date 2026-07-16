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Mirion Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Second Quarter 2026

July 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that it will release financial results for second quarter 2026 after market close on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Following the news release, the company will host a conference call the next day, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784, and requesting to join the Mirion Technologies, Inc. earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until August 12, 2026. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with access code 13761513. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the Mirion website at https://ir.mirion.com/.

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Nuclear & Safety group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 3,200 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.


Contacts

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Eric Linn
ir@mirion.com

Georgia Earnings Events
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