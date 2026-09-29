MiraSOFT™ Launch at CVS Pharmacy, Expanding the MIRA Portfolio with a Stool Softener Option

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced the launch of MiraSOFT, a new stool softener option from the makers of MiraLAX® with the active ingredient docusate sodium designed to help gently soften hard, dry stools and support more comfortable, easier bowel movements. * MiraSOFT is now available at over 7,000 CVS Pharmacy locations and at cvs.com.

Availability and where to find MiraSOFT at CVS Pharmacy:

Retail footprint: Over 7,000 CVS Pharmacy stores and cvs.com

In-store location: Digestive Health aisle

Why this launch matters for shoppers and CVS:

From the makers of MiraLAX, MiraSOFT extends the brand into stool softeners in a way intended to feel intuitive for CVS shoppers, providing a new option within digestive health from a brand with established familiarity.

Leadership Perspective

Trevor Thrun, U.S. President of Bayer Consumer Health:

“MiraSOFT represents an important expansion of the Mira portfolio and reflects our commitment to bringing trusted digestive health solutions to consumers where they shop. Through our launch with CVS Pharmacy, we’re making a gentle stool softener option from the makers of MiraLAX available to millions of shoppers seeking more comfortable bowel movements.”

Tim Dolan, Interim Vice President, Consumer Health Care, CVS Health:

“We’re excited to offer MiraSOFT exclusively at CVS Pharmacy – a testament to how we connect customers with new, innovative products that support their health and well-being. Our customers’ health and wellness needs are constantly evolving, and we know gut health is top-of-mind. We’re looking forward to offering a new solution from the makers of a brand they already know and trust.”

*Use as directed for occasional constipation.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

Contact for media inquiries:

Danielle K. Goonan

Email: danielle.goonan@bayer.com