Mirador Accelerates Multi-Asset Clinical Pipeline in Immuno-Fibrotic Disease; Closes $250 Million Series B with Premier Investors

Advancing multiple programs across Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 10+ clinical readouts expected by year-end 2027

Closed $250 million Series B financing in Q3 2025, adding new investors T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., Adage Capital Partners L.P., and additional funds managed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, alongside strong participation from existing investors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirador Therapeutics, Inc. (Mirador), a clinical-stage precision medicine company developing next-generation therapies for immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced key clinical updates and corporate progress.

I&I is the second-largest drug spend category in the U.S., yet millions of patients remain untreated or inadequately served by current therapies. Mirador is pioneering precision medicine approaches designed to overcome the efficacy limits of today’s treatments and transform care for the millions of people living with immuno-fibrotic diseases.

“Driving meaningful progress in immuno-fibrotic disease treatment requires moving beyond incremental innovation and monotherapy toward novel targets, precision medicine, rational combinations, and multi-specifics,” said Mark C. McKenna, Chairman and CEO of Mirador. “Mirador is making significant strides to deliver therapies with step-change efficacy. Our approach is redefining precision medicine in I&I, setting a new standard for speed and development accuracy from discovery to the clinic. In less than two years, our team has advanced multiple clinical-stage assets with first- and/or best-in-class potential across four major indications: Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. We are executing a parallel development strategy designed to de-risk our robust multi-asset portfolio, with 10 or more clinical readouts expected by year-end 2027.”

Mirador’s progress is enabled by the Mirador360™ (M360) precision discovery and development engine, which leverages more than 2.5 million patient profiles across I&I diseases to support rapid target discovery and validation, as well as patient stratification. M360 integrates these data with advanced machine learning to decode complex immune pathways and guide combination prioritization and indication expansion, powering immuno-fibrotic drug development with greater speed and higher probability of success.

Financial Update

In the third quarter of 2025, Mirador closed a $250 million Series B financing, bringing total capital raised to more than $650 million since the company launched in March 2024. The proceeds enable Mirador to deliver proof-of-concept across all current programs and support the development of additional pipeline candidates.

The financing included new investment from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., Adage Capital Partners L.P., and additional funds managed by Fidelity Management & Research Company. Also participating in the Series B financing were investors from Mirador’s Series A round, including ARCH Venture Partners, OrbiMed, Fairmount, Point72, Farallon Capital Management, Boxer Capital, TCGX, Invus, Logos Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, Woodline Partners LP, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, as well as several undisclosed participants.

“We have been intentional about building Mirador with the capabilities and resources to deliver long-term impact,” added Mr. McKenna. “In 2026, we will remain laser-focused on capital efficiency and disciplined execution to sustain momentum. I am proud of our exceptional team and grateful to our investors, board, and advisors, who have positioned us for success in the next stage of Mirador’s growth.”

About Mirador Therapeutics

Mirador is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on developing first- and/or best-in-class next-generation therapeutics for immunology and inflammation. The company’s Mirador360™ precision development engine leverages the latest advances in human genetics and data science to rapidly deliver new precision medicines for patients living with immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Mirador has raised over $650 million from leading life sciences investors and is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit us at www.miradortx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

