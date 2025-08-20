MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose for Oral Ketamir-2 with No Safety Concerns, Advances to Multiple Ascending Dose Stage

Following FDA IND clearance for neuropathic pain, the Company is preparing to initiate its U.S. Phase 2a trial in Q4 2025

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders, today announced the successful completion of the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating oral Ketamir-2. The study, conducted at the Hadassah Clinical Research Center in Israel under the direction of Principal Investigator Prof. Yoseph Caraco, demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no severe or clinically significant adverse effects observed to date.

"Completion of the SAD portion with a favorable safety and tolerability profile is an important milestone in the clinical development of Ketamir-2," said Prof. Yoseph Caraco, Principal Investigator of the Phase 1 study. "Importantly, no severe or clinically significant adverse effects have been observed to date, which supports continued progression into the Multiple Ascending Dose stage of the trial."

Phase 1 Study Overview

The study- "A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Single-Centre Study of Single and Repeated Dosing of Ascending Doses, to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Oral Ketamir-2 in Healthy Adult Subjects"-is designed to establish the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of Ketamir-2 in healthy adult volunteers.

Design: Single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled SAD/MAD with sentinel dosing and Safety Steering Committee (SSC) reviews between cohorts.

SAD completed: Four cohorts (single doses 50 mg to 600 mg); 32 participants treated (male and female).

Safety monitoring: Extensive central nervous system (CNS) safety assessments were performed using well-validated clinical research tools: Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) - screens for suicidal ideation or behavior, supporting early detection of potential mood or psychiatric changes. Bowdle Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) - measures possible psychedelic or dissociative effects sometimes seen with ketamine and related compounds. Ketamine Side Effect Tool (KSET) - tracks a broad range of known ketamine-related side effects over time, including sensory, cognitive, and mood changes.

These tools provided multiple, complementary layers of safety evaluation to help detect even subtle CNS effects throughout the trial.

Status: To date, no severe or clinically significant adverse effects have been observed at any dose level in the SAD portion of the study.

While the study remains ongoing and blinded, it is worth noting that, across the pharmaceutical industry as a whole, approximately one-third of investigational drugs fail during Phase 1 due to safety concerns (Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development). These interim observations provide encouraging context as MIRA advances Ketamir-2 through the next stage of clinical evaluation, consistent with the Company's mission to prioritize safety in every step of development.

The Company is advancing to the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion, which will evaluate three cohorts receiving daily oral doses of 150 mg, 300 mg, or 600 mg for five consecutive days in up to 24 participants.

"The emerging human safety profile complements the preclinical data we've generated, which show Ketamir-2's superior efficacy in multiple neuropathic pain models without triggering the hallmark CNS side effects of ketamine," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor of MIRA. "This combination of efficacy, safety, and oral delivery positions Ketamir-2 as a promising next-generation treatment for neuropathic pain and potentially other CNS disorders."

Strategic & Commercial Potential

Ketamir-2 is a proprietary, orally bioavailable new molecular entity that selectively targets the NMDA receptor (PCP site) with low affinity and shows no significant off-target activity across a broad receptor panel. Preclinical studies have demonstrated superior performance versus ketamine, pregabalin, or gabapentin (depending on comparator and model) in gold-standard neuropathic pain models-without the dissociative effects associated with ketamine.

Neuropathic pain affects an estimated 36-51 million people in North America and represents a multi-billion-dollar market today, with long-term growth driven by diabetes prevalence, cancer survivorship, and aging-related nerve damage. MIRA intends to submit a Phase 2a clinical protocol in neuropathic pain by year-end 2025 and continue evaluating potential applications in depression, anxiety, PTSD, and localized pain, subject to ongoing results and regulatory feedback.

"We are pleased to see our Phase 1 program progress as planned," said Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA. "Advancing into the MAD stage is an important operational step as we continue to build a rigorous safety and PK foundation for Ketamir-2 and work to deliver a differentiated, non-opioid option for patients with neuropathic pain."

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders. The Company's pipeline includes oral drug candidates designed to address significant unmet medical needs in areas such as neuropathic pain, inflammatory pain, obesity, addiction, anxiety, and cognitive decline.

